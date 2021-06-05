Monster walleye on the Allegheny

In a good way to start off the summer season, 10-year-old Isaac Putzstuck hooked this 29-inch, 7-pound walleye in the Allegheny River near Gleason Hollow in Portville on May 28. Isaac was fishing with his dad, Darrell Putzstuck.

 Photo submitted

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...