LIVONIA — The Wellsville baseball team’s winning streak has been halted at five.
In a classic pitchers’ duel in which both team’s starters went the distance, Livonia’s Alex Minneham got the best of the Lions’ Jeremiah Havens.
The result: a tight 2-1 win for Livonia on Thursday in a non-league showdown.
Minneham brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning, when Wellsville collected a trio of hits and narrowed a 2-0 lead to 2-1. He had a glimmering final line, striking out nine while scattering three walks and allowing just those three hits and one run in the final frame.
Havens took the tough-luck loss, fanning three with one walk and allowing eight hits over six innings. He put up zeros in all but one frame, as Livonia plated two big runs in the fifth.
Robbie Stewart and Connor Benitez each had two hits for the Bulldogs (7-2). Minneham helped his own cause by driving in a run while Troy Galbraith had a hit and brought home the other.
Havens also helped himself out, tripling and driving in the lone run for Wellsville. Cody Costello and Brayden Delahunt posted the two other hits for the Lions, who’d won five-straight following a season-opening loss to Canandaigua.
NON-LEAGUEFriendship/Scio 19, Hammondsport 6, 5 inn.HAMMONDSPORT — Cam Loucks went 3-for-4 with three RBI and John Outman launched a two-run home run to power Friendship Scio.
Loucks struck out six in 3 2/3 innings and combined with two others in allowing just four hits for F/S, which plated nine first-inning runs to take control early. F/S has won five -straight following an 0-2 start.
Andrew Hill (2 RBI) and Hunter Ball (RBI) both went 2-for-3 for Hammondsport.
Pioneer 5, Eden 2ARCADE — Bryce Hediger went 2-for-3 with a home and two RBI to lift Pioneer to its first win.
Brody Hopkins fanned six over 5 2/3 strong innings for the Panthers, who took a 3-1 lead in the first inning and added insurance runs to a 3-2 score in the third and sixth frames. Blaine Morgan recorded the final four outs to key Eden at bat.
Judd Ellis added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Pioneer (1-3).
Hinsdale 17, Whitesville 12WHITESVILLE — Hinsdale scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning, aided by three hits and five errors, to secure its first win.
Zach Byrne went 2-for-5 with three runs scored for Hinsdale (1-5). In a game of momentum swings, the Bobcats initially held leads of 5-2 and 7-4 before falling behind 11-7 going into the sixth inning. Hinsdale tallied a run in the sixth before exploding for nine in its final at-bats.
Brendal Jackson finished 2-for-5 while scoring twice and driving in three runs and also struck out seven (with five walks) in 5 1/3 innings pitched for the Blue Jays (0-6). Spencer Mattison added two hits and two runs scored.
AT HAMMONDSPORT
R H E
Friendship/Scio 904 42 — 19 12 2 Hammond. 100 23 — 6 4 7 Cam Loucks (6 SO, 2 BB), Dekota Stewart (4) (1 SO, 3 BB), Cory Bolzan (5) (2 SO) and Ian Romero Ball (2 SO, 3 BB), Buckley (1) (3 SO, 1 BB), Cook (4) (3 BB), Underwood (4) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Veley
HR:
John Outman (F/S).
AT PIONEER
R H E
Eden 101 000 0 — 2 6 2 Pioneer 301 001 x — 5 9 1 Caleb Gould (2 SO, 2 BB), Ian Macauly (3) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Trevor Masocco Brody Hopkins (6 SO, 2 BB), Blaine Morgan (6) (1 SO) and Judd Ellis
HR:
Bryce Hediger (P)
AT WHITESVILLE
R H E
Hinsdale 502 001 9 — 17 8 3 Whitesville 202 340 1 — 12 10 11 Xander Pascucci (4 SO, 8 BB), Ethan Cashimere (5) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Cummins Brendal Jackson (7 SO, 5 BB), CJ Estep (6) (1 BB) and Luke Erdmann
AT LIVONIA
R H E