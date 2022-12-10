It couldn’t have been a better Sunday for the Bills coaches and players.
On Thursday night, they had done their part, beating the Patriots, 24-10, to improve to 9-3.
Now all they had to do was sit on their couches and take in last Sunday’s games to see how the results impacted their place in the AFC.
The news couldn’t have been better.
Miami, Kansas City, Tennessee and the Jets all lost, as did the Chargers and, obviously, New England, three days earlier.
Those defeats propelled Buffalo, not only from second into first place in the AFC East, but also atop the conference.
The Dolphins had the division lead due to their head-to-head win over the Bills when they were tied at 8-3, but Buffalo’s victory and Miami’s loss reversed those positions. Kansas City’s defeat dropped the Chiefs to 9-3, but the Bills, with the same record, are now the conference leader having beaten KC head-to-head.
Sunday’s results also gave Buffalo some breathing room in the AFC as the Jets and Titans are both 7-5 and the Chargers and Patriots are each 6-6 and flirting with missing the playoffs with five games to go.
BUT ALAS, two days later, that mini-celebration was derailed.
Bills veteran edge rusher Von Miller was declared out for the season after injuring his knee just before halftime in the win over the Lions on Thanksgiving in Detroit.
At first it was hoped he would return for tomorrow afternoon’s game against the Jets at Highmark Stadium. But x-rays showed he had ligament damage, so he was placed on injured reserve with a hope Miller would be back for the Monday night game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
But Tuesday’s exploratory operation revealed a torn ACL that required major surgery and a nine-month to one-year rehab.
The news was devastating.
Miller, a sure Hall-of-Famer, had provided the pass rush the Bills had hoped for when they signed him to a six-year, $120 million contract in March. In fairness, that deal was never expected to run to term, the hope was for three productive seasons. Now, even that seems jeopardized.
He turns 34 in March and as we learned from Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White, six years younger, that rehab estimate is apt. He had similar knee surgery after being injured a year ago Thanksgiving, and literally didn’t return for a year.
QUARTERBACK Josh Allen admitted of Miller, “We’re extremely sad for him … we’re a better team when he’s playing, there’s no doubt about that. But the mindset we have is ‘next man up.’ We trust the guys the front office has brought in here for reasons like this … to have some depth. If guys go down we have guys who can step up and still be productive football players for us.”
He added, “We’re sitting at 9-3 and everything we want is still out in front of us … we believe in the core group of guys and coaching staff we’ve got here. We feel like every time we step on the field, one, we can win that game and, two, coaches are going to put us in situations so that we can play to the best of our abilities.”
And coach Sean McDermott maintained, “Our guys are resilient, I’ll give them that. They’ve shown that for the better part of this season. We’ve faced adversity and this is just a different type of adversity, so it’s buckle down and everyone does their job, does their 1/11th and do it better. It’s time to step up.”
He pointed out that Buffalo’s ‘D’ has survived through multiple injuries all season.
“The defense led by Leslie (Frazier, defensive coordinator) and his staff haven’t blinked when there’s been the rolling of the lineups (due to injury) since really, after Game 1, and the players haven’t either for the most part,” he said. “It’s always ‘next man up’ mentality and they’ve gone in there and done a good job to this point.”
ALLEN pointed out, “We were written off a few weeks ago and our focus is to go 1-0 each week. That’s all we can do … control what we can control.
“Having the carryover we’ve had from year-to-year with the leaders we have in our locker room … we’ve been in situations like this before. We still have a lot to work on and we still have to win some more football games … games in December matter, those in January matter and the one in February (Super Bowl) matters.”
He concluded, “Anybody that gets their back to the wall and is confident in themselves will say it’s OK being in this spot. Obviously, we want to get out of that position. The outside perception really doesn’t mean that much … we’re very internally driven and we’ve got guys who care about each other, do things the right way and want to win football games.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)