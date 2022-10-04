Let’s try to make sense of what happened Friday evening.
District 9 high school football showed off its unpredictable side in Week 6, as four teams with an inferior record to their opponent came away with a victory. Perhaps the most notable was Ridgway (1-5), which earned its first win by knocking off Class A championship hopeful Keystone (4-2).
Perhaps the Elkers’ emergence shouldn’t come as a surprise, as head coach Mark Heindl’s group has shown growth despite a winless first half. They played score-for-score with undefeated Redbank Valley last Saturday — six days after falling to previously winless Kane — and appear to have turned a corner after enduring a grueling start to their schedule.
Kane, despite Friday’s loss to championship hopeful Port Allegany, has also improved amidst a 1-5 start. Wedged in the Region 2 conference with Class A’s top contenders, Ridgway and Kane are two surging Class 2A teams with respected coaching staffs (Heindl and Kane head coach Todd Silfies) that will look to play upset the rest of the year.
But back to Friday’s surprising results.
COUDERSPORT TURNED in its third consecutive shutout to beat Elk County Catholic, 6-0, and improve to 4-2 on the year.
Now perhaps the favorite to win Region 3, the Falcons’ lone non-conference wins came over Bradford (0-6) and Smethport (1-5), but they’ve stepped up since a 70-16 loss to Brockway. Coudy will host Otto-Eldred (4-2) this week in a pivotal game from both a league and District playoff perspective.
In Region 1, Brookville (2-4) dealt St. Marys (4-2) its second straight loss, while Punxsutawney (3-3) knocked off DuBois (4-2). That leaves four teams which are undefeated in league play — Central Clarion (Region 1), Port Allegany (Region 2), Redbank Valley (Region 2) and Coudersport (Region 3).
Of the bunch, Redbank and Clarion are the only two 6-0 teams remaining in the district. They’re currently the favorites in Class A and Class 2A, respectively.
As the regular season enters its home stretch, here is a list of Big 30-area players — listed alphabetically by school district — who have caught the eye of Big 30 Athletic Corp. Selection Committee members as mid-season players to watch:
PENNSYLVANIA
AJ Gleason (DB, Bradford)
Lucas Laktash (WR, Bradford)
Eyan Smith (LB, Cameron County)
Nicholas Streich (DL, Cameron County)
Xander Brown (RB, Coudersport)
James Culvey (WR/DB, Coudersport)
Owen Deustchlander (RB/LB, Coudersport)
Cooper Rossman (OL/DL, Coudersport)
David Anderson (LB, Elk County Catholic)
Noah Cherry (RB, Elk County Catholic)
Ben Reynolds (RB, Elk County Catholic)
Joe Tettis (TE/DE, Elk County Catholic)
Dane Anderson (DB, Kane)
Landon Darr (WR/DB, Kane)
Addison Plants (LB, Kane)
Aaron Smith (OL, Kane)
Ricky Zampogna (RB, Kane)
Hunter App (RB, Otto-Eldred)
Manning Splain (WR, Otto-Eldred)
Max Splain (DE, Otto-Eldred)
Noah Archer (RB/CB, Port Allegany)
Braylon Button (OL/DL, Port Allegany)
Drew Evens (QB, Port Allegany)
Blaine Moses (RB/LB, Port Allegany)
Carson Neely (OL/DL, Port Allegany)
Peyton Stiles (WR/DB, Port Allegany)
Miska Young (OL/DL, Port Allegany)
Kaden Dennis (LB, Ridgway)
Eric Hoffman (LB, Ridgway)
Aaron Sorg (DE, Ridgway)
Aiden Zimmerman (RB/LB, Ridgway)
Luke Zimmerman (RB/DB, Ridgway)
Ryan Pelchy (RB, Smethport)
Carter Chadsey (WR, St. Marys)
Charlie Coudriet (QB, St. Marys)
Alex Lukaschunis (DL, St. Marys)
Logan Mosier (WR/DB, St. Marys)
Waylon Wehler (OL/DL, St. Marys)
NEW YORK
Kevin Edwards-Hardy (RB/LB, Allegany-Limestone)
Andrew Giardini (WR, Allegany-Limestone)
Ethan Coleman (RB, Bolivar-Richburg)
Zack Mitchell (LB, Bolivar-Richburg)
Trent Sibble (OL/DL, Bolivar-Richburg)
Beau Bilecki (RB/LB, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Ben Brol (OL/LB, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Tyler Gibas (OL/DL, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Gian Nuzzo (QB, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Hunter Smith (LB, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Christian Swalcy (RB/LB, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Hayden Trietly (OL/DL, Franklinville/Ellicottville)
Cade Anastasia (WR/DB, Olean)
Memphis App (RB/WR, Olean)
Chris Bargy (OL, Olean)
Lucas Brushingham (DL, Olean)
Nate Bull (FB/LB, Pioneer)
Dalton Giboo (RB/DB, Pioneer)
Logan Halladay (LB, Pioneer)
Dakota Krygier (TE/DE, Pioneer)
Luke Matheis (OL/DL, Pioneer)
Gavin Schwab (QB, Pioneer)
Kyle Stover (RB, Pioneer)
Kaedon Holcombe (RB/LB, Portville)
Kyron Johnson (OL/DL, Portville)
Nik Manroe (OL/DL, Portville)
Zander Keim (LB, Portville)
Caiden Zollinger (LB, Portville)
Preston Burrows (OL/DL, Randolph)
Ryan Carpenter (OL/DL, Randolph)
Carson Conly (QB/DB, Randolph)
Tristan Farnham (RB/DB, Randolph)
Xander Hind (RB/DB, Randolph)
Jaiden Huntington (TE/LB, Randolph)
Payton Slade (RB/LB, Randolph)
Tayoni Galate (TE/LB, Salamanca)
Jason McGraw (WR/DB, Salamanca)
Jesse Stahlman (RB/LB, Salamanca)
Jaxon Tarr (OL/DL, Salamanca)
Noah Black (DL, Wellsville)