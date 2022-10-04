Kane football

Kane’s Landon Darr (10) and Port Allegany’s Noah Archer (20) fight for a ball during Port’s Friday victory at Paul R. Miller Stadium. Darr and Archer were each listed by the Big 30 Athletic Corp. Selection Committee as mid-season players to watch.

 Wade Aiken/Bradford Era

Let’s try to make sense of what happened Friday evening.

District 9 high school football showed off its unpredictable side in Week 6, as four teams with an inferior record to their opponent came away with a victory. Perhaps the most notable was Ridgway (1-5), which earned its first win by knocking off Class A championship hopeful Keystone (4-2).

