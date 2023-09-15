OLEAN — Olean’s winless run continued Friday as the Huskies dropped to 0-3 on the season after a defeat to league opponents Alden at home.
Able to run the ball effectively from the first quarter, Alden took an early lead and never trailed in a 25-7.
On the opening drive, Alden marched down the field before turning the ball over on downs deep into Husky territory. A quick three-and-out forced an Olean punt that was poorly handled and accidentally downed within Olean’s own 20-yard line. This gave Layne Jaworowicz and Ben Partell excellent field position that they utilized with a quick scoring drive and extra point. The duo of Jaworowicz and Partell were involved in 51 rushing attempts on the night and provided every single rushing yard for their team. After a couple of attempts from a short distance, Jaworowicz plunged his way into the endzone and put the Bulldogs up 7-0 in the first quarter. Alden coach Anthony Buono had nothing but good things to say about Jaworowicz after the game as he praised his ability to do it all for the team.
“Layne is just an absolute athlete,” he said. “He can run, he can pass. He's a great leader. He's a great teammate, but he is a freak. He's fast as can be. When he's clicking on all cylinders, we're a dangerous team.”
The Huskies’ second drive yielded the same amount of success as the first, punting on the first play of the second quarter. Olean coach Phil Vecchio said that his team talked about consistency after the game and how he hopes that through practice in the week leading up to their next game will provide that.
“We can look good for two or three plays, but the fourth play is the one that gets us,” he said. “It's just trying to put the little things together. It's super frustrating right now because I think we have a good bunch of kids and I think they play hard. We just need to get some breaks going our way.”
A second quarter opening possession, nearly entirely made up of runs from Jaworowicz and Partell, brought Alden into the red zone. On third down Jaworowicz rolled out to his left and found a receiver unmarked in the endzone for the visitors second score of the game. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 13-0.
It took until their third drive for the Huskies to start connecting with each other, most notably due to the presence of quarterback Joe Mest. An immaculate punt return meant Olean got its drive started in enemy territory. Mest spread his opportunities out amongst his receivers and runners relatively evenly as he completed 11 passes for 99 yards. Vecchio praised his quarterback after the game, noting that with time he’ll only grow.
“Joe's a gamer,” he said. “He gives good effort. I'm sure he wanted some throws back tonight. He's going to keep at it. He's a great kid and the decisions will come.”
However, the Huskies were then faced with another fourth down, this time deep within their opponent's half. A scrambling Mest ditched his pursuers, and tossed a 12 yard pass to Isaiah Smith who converted the first down with a toe-tap effort. The catch also put Olean inside the 10-yard line. With momentum on their side, Mest found another receiver, this time Austin Miles for the first Huskies touchdown. The rest of the quarter, Olean and Alden traded possessions, each coming up empty with the Bulldogs leading 13-7 at halftime.
The Huskies opened the second half the same way they opened the first, with three plays and a punt. Alden powered their way through a few sets of downs which consisted of more Jaworowicz and Partell runs before eventually turning the ball over on downs after a fourth down deep pass was just placed out of reach of an open receiver. The third quarter ultimately resulted in a stalemate with the Huskies unable to bring the game closer and the Bulldogs not extending their lead.
Olean punted away again at the beginning of the fourth quarter but they would receive the ball back quickly as the Bulldogs’ one-play drive resulted in a touchdown. Jaworowicz, from his own 25-yard line, took it all the way to the house to push the score to 19-7 following another failed two-point conversion. Olean, with desperate attempts to get back in the game, threw two interceptions on two drives. Buono knew his team had a challenge ahead of them when they saw Mest’s capabilities and on the night, he made sure his team were disciplined on the matter.
“You have to respect what he can do,” he said. “Our defensive line had to keep him in the pocket and stay in the rush lane. Our defensive backs have to be patient and just know what the responsibilities are.”
The Bulldogs then continued to do what they had all game, run the ball and drain the clock as they slammed the door for good.
The Huskies next contest will be their Homecoming game. Vecchio has hopes that next week will be the game where they get in the win column.
“Hopefully we can give them something to cheer about,” he said “Hopefully we get a good homecoming crowd, limit the distractions and come out and get a win.”
Olean kicks off next week against East Aurora/Holland on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
AT OLEAN
Alden 7 6 0 12 — 25
Olean 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Alden - Layne Jaworowicz 1 run; kick good, 7-0
Second Quarter
Alden - Matthew Waiss 14 pass from Jaworowicz; two-point failed, 13-0
Olean - Austin Miles 5 pass from Joe Mest; Alex Linderman kick, 13-7
Fourth Quarter
Alden - Jaworowicz 75 run; two-point failed, 19-7
Alden - Jaworowicz 10 run; kick no failed, 25-7
Team Statistics
Alden Olean
First Downs 22 9
Rushes-Yards 52-370 24-96
Passing Yards 22 99
Comp-Att.-Int. 3-10-0 11-26-2
Total Offense 392 195
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-75 5-35
Total Plays 62 50