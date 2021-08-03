It hasn’t been a satisfying Olympiad for the United States.
NBC, the television rights holder, and its cable partners have endured ratings over 40 percent below those from 2016 at Rio de Janeiro even as the streaming numbers on Peacock have been encouraging.
Still, the 13-16 hour time difference between Tokyo and the East and West coasts of the U.S. is problematic and exacerbated by the network’s slapdash approach to its telecasts.
Start with the fact that you’re not sure where to look for events: NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN or Peacock, if you subscribe?
Then there’s NBC’s ill-considered decision to hold the most popular events until prime time, rather than broadcasting them live. Yeah, that costs some audience numbers, but what’s the difference if potential viewers at night already know the result and opt not to tune in?
Small wonder the network is already in the process of planning to compensate sponsors for failure to deliver the Olympic audience it promised.
Of course, there are also other factors in NBC’s poor ratings, including the effect coronavirus has had on the Games, not the least of which is the absence of spectators, depriving telecasts of much-needed energy.
But possibly the biggest impact on TV numbers in this country has been the decidedly pedestrian performances by members of the U.S. Olympic team. The men’s basketball squad opened by losing to France … France! American swimmers – with the notable exceptions of Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ladecky – have failed to dominate as they normally do, the U.S. rowing teams didn’t win a medal for the first time in decades, and this country’s BMX racing teams struggled as Connor Fields, one of the favorites, was involved in an horrific crash that initially sent him to the ICU.
BUT THE most impactful moment of this Olympiad, for NBC, came when Simone Biles, arguably history’s greatest gymnast, declared herself out of multiple events for mental health reasons.
She felt those issues put her at risk when doing complex, dangerous routines, especially due to the pressure and expectations put on her, world-wide.
The response to her decision was gender specific.
Females lauded her courage and saw it as a seminal moment in exposing an element of athletics that has long been ignored.
However, many men concluded that “she quit” and that Biles should have just “sucked it up and competed in her events.”
Several emails were sent to me expressing that very sentiment.
My response was that while we’re used to athletes performing at a high level in the face of physical issues – Kerri Strug’s iconic vault on a severely injured ankle at the 1996 Olympics or Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley playing four games with a broken leg, late last season – mental health, rarely, if ever, seems to be a consideration.
But it should be.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka alerted us in June when she withdrew from the French Open after the first round and opted not to play at Wimbledon weeks later, citing mental health issues. Osaka, who owns four Grand Slam titles and has been ranked No. 1 or 2 in the world for over two years, cited the pressure of expectations for skipping all or part of two of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments.
But, as it turns out, it’s not just women.
BILLS offensive lineman Cody Ford has been viewed as something of a bust since being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft.
He had surgery on a shoulder and knee in a span of 10 months – playing only 23 of a potential 36 games – but it seemed there was more to his struggles.
And Friday, after a training camp practice in Orchard Park, he gave some insight.
“I’ve come back with a whole new mentality, a whole new mindset,” he said. “This offseason, one thing the recovery (from knee surgery) allowed me to do was give me time to think … time to rediscover myself and figure out what’s my ‘why’ again … why I’m doing this and what it’s going to take to get the job done.”
Ford revealed he had consulted a mental health professional.
“We started talking and that was one thing that really helped me a lot,” he said, “... just being able to talk to someone other than a coach, teammate or even a friend, someone who’s unbiased.
“They just listen to you and take everything in. She would ask me questions and it was me getting my feelings out. Just being able to go one-on-one with her and express my feelings really helped.”
Ford added, “This whole offseason I’ve dug deep. I’m gaining a lot of confidence. I’m just happy to be out there … I’ve never smiled so much in practice. It’s a new me, a new mentality and I’m just taking everything in.”
