FRANKLINVILLE — Cameron Mendell shared medalist honors and four of five golfers broke as the Ellicottville boys golf team went 3-0 in a four-way meet at Ischua Valley Country Club on Tuesday.

Mendell notched a 7-over par 43 to tie for first overall with Allegany-Limestone’s Ryan Lechner. Christopher Calarco had the next-best score with 45 and Giancarlo Nuzzo had 46 as the Eagles (9-7, 7-4) downed the Gators (33.5-21.5), Cattaraugus-Little Valley (38-17) and host Franklinville (38-17).

A-L (8-4-1, 2-2) went 2-1 with wins over C-LV (32.5-22.5) and Franklinville (33-22). Ben Payne had a 49 for Franklinville (1-9, 1-8), which edged C-LV by a stroke, 28-27 for its first win of the year. Owen Wright had a team-best 51 for the Timberwolves (1-12 1-9).

BOYS GOLFOlean 29, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield 26MAYVILLE — Carson Swanson fired a 4-over par 39 to earn medalist honors for Chautauqua Lake/Westfield (3-9, 2-6), but Olean had the better team scoring to earn the win.

Kamdyn McClain finished a stroke back of Swanson while Talan Stitt (43) and Drew Brokaw (45) also had 45 or better for the Huskies (9-5, 8-5).

Wellsville 37, Hinsdale 18FRANKLINVILLE — Mason Parks carded an 8-over par 44 to earn medalist honors and key Wellsville (7-3). Caden Miller shot a 55 for Hinsdale (2-6).

Salamanca 33, Portville 22BOLIVAR — Ryan Perkins posted a 52 to earn medalist honors for Portville, but Salamanca won the team scoring at Bolivar Golf Course.

Ashton Clark-Sanford and Grant Gillman each carded a 54 to lead the Warriors (11-5-1, 8-3). Portville fell to 2-6 (2-5).

Bolivar-Richburg 35, Cuba-Rushford 19RUSHFORD — Sebastian Saulter posted a match-best score of 50 for the Rebels (1-7, 1-6), but Cuba-Rushford fell short at Allegheny Hills.

Parker Worth shot a 53 to lead Bolivar-Richburg.

BOYS TENNISFillmore 5, Andover 0FILLMORE — Eben Schilke, Noah Strickland and Marcus Wolfer all won by a 6-0, 6-0 count in singles play to power Fillmore.

The Eagles lost just two games in five matches to improve to 12-0. Andover fell to 0-8.

Bolivar-Richburg 5, Cuba-Rushford 0BOLIVAR — Jacopo Canepa and Anthony Densmore each picked up singles victories to lead Bolivar-Richburg.

The Wolverines (5-2) won by forfeit in the other three matches. Cuba-Rushford fell to 0-8.

Houghton 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1BOLIVAR — Alex Fraile rallied from a first set loss to win in first singles and Caleb Hilshire won a three-set match in which two sets needed tiebreakers to key Houghton.

Fraile beat Jacopo Canepa 6-0, 6-2 after dropping the first set 4-6. Hilshire won 7-6, lost 6-7 and then pulled out a 6-2 triumph in Set 3 over Anthony Densmore.

The Panthers went to 5-2 while B-R fell to 5-3.

MONDAYScio 3, Cuba-Rushford 1CUBA — Corey Field won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and Scio used a pair of forfiet wins in the doubles matches to earn the win.

Cuba-Rushford’s Nate Cole beat Jude Marion, 6-2, 6-0, at first singles.

GIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 9, Starpoint 2Laila Zolner registered four goals and Karina Crouse marked a hat trick to lead Salamanca (9-2). Aubrey Hogan and Mariah Downey added a goal apiece and Shea Monahan had six saves for the Warriors.

CHAUTAUQUA GCOlean:

McClain 40, Stitt 43, Brokaw 45, Wilber 47, Bartman 53

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield:

C. Swanson 39, D. Swanson 44, Liscandro 49, Ferranto 50, Riedesel 52

AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCWellsville:

Parks 44, Dye 49, Jordan 50, Day 56, Boussa 61

Hinsdale:

Miller 55, Keenan 59, Bre. Bergstrom 65, Brad Bergstrom 67, Howell 82

AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCEllicottville:

Mendell 43, Calarco 45, Nuzzo 46, Carls 47, LaCroix 55

Allegany-Limestone:

Lechner 43, Brairton 48, Brockel 53, Washington 56, Hilmey 68

Cattaraugus-Little Valley:

Wright 51, Williams 53, Brewer 59, Funke 64, Crowell 71

Franklinville:

Payne 49, Riling 50, Li 58, Manzo 72, Smith 77

AT BOLIVAR GCSalamanca:

Clark-Sanford 54, Gillman 54, Hedlung 55, Krantz 58, Schnaufer 73

Portville:

Perkins 52, Reynolds 59, Gagliardo 63, Vena 78, Piatt 80

AT ALLEGHENY HILLS GCBolivar-Richburg:

Worth 53, Day 59, Robinson 60, Greeson 62, Easton 67

Cuba-Rushford:

Saulter 50, Fries 72, Minges 80, Karn 88

AT FILLMOREFillmore 5, Andover 0Singles:

Schilke (F) 6-0, 6-0 W. Kent; Strickland (F) 6-0, 6-0 T. Kent; Wolfer (F) 6-0, 6-0 Terhune

Doubles:

C. Sisson/I. Sisson (F) 6-0, 6-0 McCrea/Saterlee; C. Sanasith/L. Sanasith (F) 6-1, 6-1 Hunt/Carlin

AT BOLIVARBolivar-Richburg 5, Cuba-Rushford 0Singles:

Canepa (BR) 10-1 E. Cole; Densmore (BR) 10-1 Findlay; Kisel (BR) 10-0 forfeit

Doubles:

Coats/Crawford (BR) 10-0 forfeit; Putnam-Bacon/Wilson-Smith (BR) 10-0 forfeit

AT BOLIVARHoughton 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1Singles:

Fraile (H) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 Canepa; Hilshire (H) 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 Densmore; Paschalis (H) 6-1, 6-2 Kisel

Doubles:

Rocha/Lu (H) 6-4, 6-3 Coats/Crawford; Held/Ahmadi (H) 6-1, 6-0 Wilson-Smith/Pangburn

AT CUBAScio 3, Cuba-Rushford 1Singles:

N. Cole (CR) 6-2, 6-0 Marion; Field (S) 6-1, 6-3; E. Cole

Doubles: Carouge/Weimer (S) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; Gowdy/Broach (S) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit

