FRANKLINVILLE — Cameron Mendell shared medalist honors and four of five golfers broke as the Ellicottville boys golf team went 3-0 in a four-way meet at Ischua Valley Country Club on Tuesday.
Mendell notched a 7-over par 43 to tie for first overall with Allegany-Limestone’s Ryan Lechner. Christopher Calarco had the next-best score with 45 and Giancarlo Nuzzo had 46 as the Eagles (9-7, 7-4) downed the Gators (33.5-21.5), Cattaraugus-Little Valley (38-17) and host Franklinville (38-17).
A-L (8-4-1, 2-2) went 2-1 with wins over C-LV (32.5-22.5) and Franklinville (33-22). Ben Payne had a 49 for Franklinville (1-9, 1-8), which edged C-LV by a stroke, 28-27 for its first win of the year. Owen Wright had a team-best 51 for the Timberwolves (1-12 1-9).
BOYS GOLFOlean 29, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield 26MAYVILLE — Carson Swanson fired a 4-over par 39 to earn medalist honors for Chautauqua Lake/Westfield (3-9, 2-6), but Olean had the better team scoring to earn the win.
Kamdyn McClain finished a stroke back of Swanson while Talan Stitt (43) and Drew Brokaw (45) also had 45 or better for the Huskies (9-5, 8-5).
Wellsville 37, Hinsdale 18FRANKLINVILLE — Mason Parks carded an 8-over par 44 to earn medalist honors and key Wellsville (7-3). Caden Miller shot a 55 for Hinsdale (2-6).
Salamanca 33, Portville 22BOLIVAR — Ryan Perkins posted a 52 to earn medalist honors for Portville, but Salamanca won the team scoring at Bolivar Golf Course.
Ashton Clark-Sanford and Grant Gillman each carded a 54 to lead the Warriors (11-5-1, 8-3). Portville fell to 2-6 (2-5).
Bolivar-Richburg 35, Cuba-Rushford 19RUSHFORD — Sebastian Saulter posted a match-best score of 50 for the Rebels (1-7, 1-6), but Cuba-Rushford fell short at Allegheny Hills.
Parker Worth shot a 53 to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
BOYS TENNISFillmore 5, Andover 0FILLMORE — Eben Schilke, Noah Strickland and Marcus Wolfer all won by a 6-0, 6-0 count in singles play to power Fillmore.
The Eagles lost just two games in five matches to improve to 12-0. Andover fell to 0-8.
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Cuba-Rushford 0BOLIVAR — Jacopo Canepa and Anthony Densmore each picked up singles victories to lead Bolivar-Richburg.
The Wolverines (5-2) won by forfeit in the other three matches. Cuba-Rushford fell to 0-8.
Houghton 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1BOLIVAR — Alex Fraile rallied from a first set loss to win in first singles and Caleb Hilshire won a three-set match in which two sets needed tiebreakers to key Houghton.
Fraile beat Jacopo Canepa 6-0, 6-2 after dropping the first set 4-6. Hilshire won 7-6, lost 6-7 and then pulled out a 6-2 triumph in Set 3 over Anthony Densmore.
The Panthers went to 5-2 while B-R fell to 5-3.
MONDAYScio 3, Cuba-Rushford 1CUBA — Corey Field won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and Scio used a pair of forfiet wins in the doubles matches to earn the win.
Cuba-Rushford’s Nate Cole beat Jude Marion, 6-2, 6-0, at first singles.
GIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 9, Starpoint 2Laila Zolner registered four goals and Karina Crouse marked a hat trick to lead Salamanca (9-2). Aubrey Hogan and Mariah Downey added a goal apiece and Shea Monahan had six saves for the Warriors.
CHAUTAUQUA GCOlean:
McClain 40, Stitt 43, Brokaw 45, Wilber 47, Bartman 53
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield:
C. Swanson 39, D. Swanson 44, Liscandro 49, Ferranto 50, Riedesel 52
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCWellsville:
Parks 44, Dye 49, Jordan 50, Day 56, Boussa 61
Hinsdale:
Miller 55, Keenan 59, Bre. Bergstrom 65, Brad Bergstrom 67, Howell 82
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCEllicottville:
Mendell 43, Calarco 45, Nuzzo 46, Carls 47, LaCroix 55
Allegany-Limestone:
Lechner 43, Brairton 48, Brockel 53, Washington 56, Hilmey 68
Cattaraugus-Little Valley:
Wright 51, Williams 53, Brewer 59, Funke 64, Crowell 71
Franklinville:
Payne 49, Riling 50, Li 58, Manzo 72, Smith 77
AT BOLIVAR GCSalamanca:
Clark-Sanford 54, Gillman 54, Hedlung 55, Krantz 58, Schnaufer 73
Portville:
Perkins 52, Reynolds 59, Gagliardo 63, Vena 78, Piatt 80
AT ALLEGHENY HILLS GCBolivar-Richburg:
Worth 53, Day 59, Robinson 60, Greeson 62, Easton 67
Cuba-Rushford:
Saulter 50, Fries 72, Minges 80, Karn 88
AT FILLMOREFillmore 5, Andover 0Singles:
Schilke (F) 6-0, 6-0 W. Kent; Strickland (F) 6-0, 6-0 T. Kent; Wolfer (F) 6-0, 6-0 Terhune
Doubles:
C. Sisson/I. Sisson (F) 6-0, 6-0 McCrea/Saterlee; C. Sanasith/L. Sanasith (F) 6-1, 6-1 Hunt/Carlin
AT BOLIVARBolivar-Richburg 5, Cuba-Rushford 0Singles:
Canepa (BR) 10-1 E. Cole; Densmore (BR) 10-1 Findlay; Kisel (BR) 10-0 forfeit
Doubles:
Coats/Crawford (BR) 10-0 forfeit; Putnam-Bacon/Wilson-Smith (BR) 10-0 forfeit
AT BOLIVARHoughton 4, Bolivar-Richburg 1Singles:
Fraile (H) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 Canepa; Hilshire (H) 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 Densmore; Paschalis (H) 6-1, 6-2 Kisel
Doubles:
Rocha/Lu (H) 6-4, 6-3 Coats/Crawford; Held/Ahmadi (H) 6-1, 6-0 Wilson-Smith/Pangburn
AT CUBAScio 3, Cuba-Rushford 1Singles:
N. Cole (CR) 6-2, 6-0 Marion; Field (S) 6-1, 6-3; E. Cole
Doubles: Carouge/Weimer (S) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit; Gowdy/Broach (S) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit