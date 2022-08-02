OLEAN — The Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament has its participation back on its triple-figure roll.
Come Wednesday’s 86th renewal at Bartlett Country Club, this year’s field is 120, the most since the 2005 event drew 126. The last three years, fields have averaged 118.
Among the entries are 14 players from the Penn-York Junior Golf League whose entry fees are paid by the Tournament Committee.
The tourney will open with Wednesday’s 18-hole medal qualifying round and that qualifier will slot the field into 32-man Championship and First Flights with 16-man brackets filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins on Thursday with Championship Flight losers being slotted into a Consolation Flight.
On Friday, the Championship, Consolation and First Flights will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to Saturday’s semifinals.
Semis in all flights are Saturday morning with the finals Sunday. All flights play an 18-hole final except the Championship, which is 36.
An over-60 consolation flight will continue for players that age who lost their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship (which has its own consolation). The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, will be re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
In addition, for the first time, an Over-65 Flight will be offered and it has nine entrants. The flight will be a tourney within a tourney with its own separate medalist and title.
This year’s field features five former champions, highlighted by defending winner Chris Blocher, whose 10 titles are a Men’s Amateur record (1997, ‘99, 2007, ‘10-’13, ‘17, ‘19 and ‘21) as are his seven medalist crowns (1999, 2001, ‘07, ‘08, ‘15, ‘17and ‘21). He will be joined by Eric McHone (2003) and Andy Frank (2008).
Two other champs, Dan Reiley (1995) and Jim Brady (1977 and 1984), have opted for the Over-65 Flight.
The tournament unofficially opens with tonight’s Shootout of Former Champions, which begins at 5:30 at Bartlett, site of all or part of 62 Men’s Amateurs, the region’s premier match-play tournament.
Following are Wednesday’s tee times:
7:45 a.m. — Knut Johnsen III (Bartlett), Jim Williams (Allegany Hills), Chris Travis (Bartlett) 8:00 – Tracy Bush (PFW), Ryan Williams (Bartlett) 8:09 – Ryan Lechner (Bartlett), Jackson Morrison (Cardinal Hills), Kaden Heckman (Pennhills) 8:18 – Spencer Cornelius (Pennhills), Evan Steffen (Chautaqua), Michael Davis (Holiday Valley) 8:27 – Tyler Thomas (Corning), Curtis Barner (Kane), Brady Kamuda (Tri-County) 8:45 – Mike Brady (Coudersport), John Chicola (Bartlett), Mark Reynolds (PAR) 8:54 – Dan Reiley (Pennhills), Tim Hall Sr. (Bartlett), Mike Sherman (PAR) 9:04 – John Henzel Jr.(PAR), Steve Kubiak (Pennhills), Jim Brady (Bartlett) 9:13 – Scott Folts (Bartlett), DJ Dick (Bartlett), Tim Jones (Bartlett) 9:22 – Darien Swanson (Pinehurst), Talan Stitt (Bartlett), Sam Orcutt (Bartlett) 9:31 – Brady Streich (Coudersport), Carson Swanson (Pinehurst), Carter Davis (Cardinal Hills) 9:40 – Ed Jennings (Bolivar), Brian Burton (Holland Hills), Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst) 9:49 – Jeff Worth (Bartlett), Tony Ramage (PAR), Jim Carls (Bartlett) 9:58 – Scott Brady (Bartlett), Omar Malik (PAR), Jake Rosen (CC of Buffalo) 10:16 – Frank Higgins (Bartlett), Phil Vecchio (Bartlett), Scott Derwick (Bartlett) 10:25 – Michael Austin (Pennhills), James Stein (Birch Run), Matt Newmark (Ted Rhodes GC) 10:34 – Roy Dwaileebe (PFW), Jon Orcutt (Bartlett), Bob Colligan Jr. (PFW) 10:43 – Corey Haas (Bartlett), Keith Stauffer (Pennhills), Tim Hall Jr. (Bartlett) 10:52 – Chris Blocher (Bartlett), Peter Byrne (NJ National), Maximilliano Almonacid (PAR) 11:10 – Andy Frank (PFW), Andrew Rohrs (Bartlett), Bryce Burton (Holland Hills) 11:19 – Dylan Gethicker (Spruce Ridge GC), Trent Unverdorben (Bartlett), Evan Jordan (NYSGA) 11:28 — Kole Asti (Ridgway), Patrick Spencer (Cable Hollow), Jacob Brockel (Bonas) 11:37 – Jeff Boser (PAR), Kert King (Springville), Mike Hendrix (Birch Run) 11:46 — Eric McHone (PFW), Kyle Henzel (Bartlett), Shaun Callahan (Bartlett) 11:54 – Rick Russell (Bartlett) (Bartlett), Marcus Aiello (Birch Run), James Wright (Bartlett) 12:12 – Jalala Ramadhan (Bartlett), Joe Cappadonia (Unattached), Benjamin Posmanick (Bartlett) 12:21 – Dominik Henzel (Bartlett), Cam Crist. (Chautauqua),Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett) 12:30 – Ben Lockwood (Chautauqua), Tyler Bucholz (Smethport), Drew Keleman (Chautauqua) 12:39 – Ryan Bartman (PFW), Mark Hendrix (Birch Run), Matthew Phillips (Bartlett) 12:48 – Charles Fitzpatrick (DBL Black Diamond), Jamie Glatz (Unaffiliated), Vincent Baire Jr. (PAR) 12:57– Tim Stead (Bonas), Chad Siago (PFW), Tony Lewis (PAR) 1:15 – Bob Forness (Bartlett), Jake Chapman (Bartlett), Joe Palumbo (Bartlett) 1:24 – Ron Jakubczyk Sr. (Bartlett), Jake Galvin (Chautauqua), Ron Jakubczyk Jr. (Bartlett) 1:33 – Dante McHone (PAR), Zach Schaefer (PAR), Todd Westfall (Unattached) 1:42 – Dave Carucci (Bartlett), Roger Chapman (Unattached), Vincent Baire Sr. (Bartlett) 1:51 – Mark Baire (PFW), Max Mark Baire (PFW), Max Baire Jr. (PAR) 2:00 – Davin Horn (Coudersport), Brendan Santanna (Smethport), Terry Gleason (Smethport) 2:09 – Jack Morton (Bartlett), RJ Pauly (Bartlett), Paul Bzdak (Bartlett) 2:18 – Steve Hnat (Pennhills), Nate George (Wellsville), Mark Travis (Pennhills) 2:27 – Keith Miller (Bolivar), Tony Burke (Bartlett), Dennis Martinelli (Bolivar)