OLEAN — The 87th annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur golf tournament will be held Aug. 2-6 at Bartlett Country Club. The course has hosted all or part of the area’s premier match-play tournament 63 times.
The tournament will open with an 18-hole medal qualifying round on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The qualifier will slot the field into 32-man Championship and First Flights with 16-player brackets filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins on Thursday and Championship Flight losers will be slotted in a Consolation Flight. On Friday, the Championship, Consolation and First Flights will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to Saturday’s semifinals. Semis in all flights are Saturday morning with the finals Sunday. All flights play an 18-hole final except the Championship, which is 36.
Last year, the Men’s Amateur also offered a new option.
An Over-60 Consolation and 45-59 Consolation Flight will continue for players that age who lost their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship (which has its own consolation). The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, will be re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
In addition, once again this year, Tournament Director Kyle Henzel will offer an Over-65 Flight if at least eight entrants sign up. The flight will be a tourney within a tourney with its own separate medalist and title.
ENTRY FEE is $150 and includes a dinner on Wednesday afternoon after the medal qualifier, and all participants are guaranteed two rounds — one medal qualifier and one match-play. Practice rounds can be played for $25.
In addition, for the 24th time and 23rd consecutive year, the tourney will host the Shootout of Previous Champions, a seven-hole event using a steeplechase format, on Tuesday evening. Last year, it was won by 2001 champion Andy Frank.
Also for the 24th year in a row, the Men’s Amateur will donate to its two non-profit benefactors: The Rehabilitation Center Foundation and HomeCare & Hospice. Last year, each received $8,500, bringing the tourney’s total donation to over $400,000.
The tourney also funds the entry fee for 10 players from the Penn-York Junior Golf League who qualify, plus the John Henzel Memorial Scholarship, which goes to a golfer or golfers from a Big 30 school. To date, over $20,000 has been donated to a college freshman-to-be by the Henzel Scholarship.
Last year’s winners were Kamdyn McClain(Olean), Spencer Cornelius (Bradford), Brady Streich (Coudersport) and Curtis Barner (Kane).
Further information is available and entries can be made at the tournament website: swnynwpa.com