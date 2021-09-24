(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series with Ron Rivera, coach of the Washington Football Team, and his long-time relationship with members of the Bills organization.)
For years there have been coaching trees in the National Football League … successful head coaches who have spawned assistants eventually earning similar jobs.
Among the retirees, Bill Walsh, Mike Holmgren, George Seifert and Marty Schottenheimer turned out some glittering disciples.
Among the active bosses, New England’s Bill Belichick, the most successful one personally, hasn’t seen that anywhere near duplicated with the likes of Al Groh, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Jim Schwartz, Bill O’Brien, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
But it’s a different story with Kansas City’s Andy Reid, whose former assistants include John Harbaugh, Doug Peterson, Ron Rivera, Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier.
AND SUNDAY afternoon at Highmark Stadium, Rivera’s Washington Football Team will take on the Buffalo Bills of head coach McDermott and defensive coordinator Frazier.
All three are bonded by their experience under Reid, Rivera (Carolina) and Frazier (Minnesota) each getting full-time head coaching jobs in 2011. McDermott was hired by Buffalo six years later after prepping for the job as Rivera’s defensive coordinator with the Panthers.
“Ron has been one of my biggest mentors in this business, he and Andy Reid have influenced my career,” McDermott admitted. “I learned a lot in six years under Ron at Carolina and our ties go all the way back to Philadelphia (along with Frazier on Reid’s inaugural Eagles staff). I have a tremendous amount of respect and a deep friendship for Ron and his family, they’re outstanding people ... people of high character. I’m happy he’s had the success he’s had.”
McDermott continued, “There’s a lot of things I look back at now from our time together (in Carolina) … things as an assistant coach that you don’t understand why the head coach does the things that he does sometimes.
“I’m sure that was the case for Ron, at times, working under Andy (Reid) and I can tell you it was the case for me working under Ron and I think that’s healthy. Until you’re in that position … in those shoes, you don’t always get the whys and the understanding of the big picture. My respect for Ron Rivera has grown exponentially since becoming a head coach myself.”
RIVERA is similarly gracious about McDermott.
“I’ve been very fortunate, I’ve known Sean a long time … it was good having him with me those years in Carolina and for as long as I did,” he said. “Once we got things going he really built his own (scheme) there and once he got to Buffalo he did the same thing. He’s built exactly what he and I talked about (wanting) in Carolina.
“You want to make sure you’ve got the right kind of player and I’m not just talking about guys that can play football and be a good impact player but also a guy that can make a good impact in the community that represents the organization the right way.
He continued, “When Sean and I and Brandon (Beane, Bills general manager who was an assistant GM with the Panthers) were in Carolina, we talked about building something that was our own. When Sean came (there), I told him, ‘Here’s your opportunity to build your own defense and put it together.’ I tried to stay out of Sean’s way as much as possible because (he) had one of the worst coaching positions to hold and that’s being a coordinator for a head coach that was a coordinator and who worked with you before.”
Rivera continued, “He soldiered through it and he was the right kind of guy. I tell people, he did this (on his own) and did a great job. It doesn’t surprise me the success he’s having.
“We talked about building it the right way, we knew if we could put together a core on defense that could control things, you could put yourself in a good position and we had that until the injuries and age caught up to us in Carolina.”
He then assessed McDermott’s rebuilding of the Buffalo franchise.
“To me it’s the right way to do it,” he said. “You get there the first year and you find those that want to be there and you want to weed out those that don’t. Your second year, you start putting those pieces in place. They did a real nice job their first year and their second year they went out and signed some good free agents, but they also drafted very well.
“Offensively, you had to have the guy behind the center and they did it their second year (drafting Josh Allen), we did it our first year in Carolina (taking Cam Newton No. 1 overall in 2011). They had a plan to get their quarterback and they got (him). When we were in Carolina we talked about once you get your quarterback you put playmakers around him and that’s exactly what they’ve done.”
As for McDermott’s strengths as a coach, Rivera noted, “It’s how steady he is, he doesn’t give in to trends … he has a plan, he’s stuck to it, he’s self-deprecating, he laughs at himself, he makes fun of himself. But, at the same time, he’s serious. Once you get to know Sean you have a good appreciation of who he is as a man.”
FRAZIER, for his part, knows Rivera and McDermott best and is well-positioned to compare them as coaches.
“Ron is a little more relaxed in certain situations,” he said. “Sean is more like Ron in his planning, they both are very detail-oriented guys. I can see that influence Ron had on Sean from an organizational standpoint. They’re very similar in that way.
“But their coaching styles are a little bit different. Ron is very stoic on the sideline while Sean is very intense, that’s probably the biggest difference between the two.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)