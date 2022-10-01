National Football League coaches maintain their business is a fraternity and it’s created by the itinerant nature of the job. It’s true of head coaches and assistants alike.
In his six seasons with Buffalo, Sean McDermott has frequently coached against mentors and friends.
He has a strong bond with the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, who actually fired him as defensive coordinator when they were in Philadelphia. McDermott said it was the best thing that happened to him as he was immediately hired for the same job by Ron Rivera, whom he worked with for the Eagles and was then head coach at Carolina.
Tomorrow it’s more of the same as McDermott’s team ventures to Baltimore to face the Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, the two having been assistants under Reid for eight seasons in Philadelphia.
HARBAUGH and McDermott are friendly enough that earlier this week he told the Baltimore media, “Sean’s daughter is a great softball player – national-caliber recruit – she was visiting Notre Dame a couple weeks ago.”
Both have had great success; Harbaugh, in his first 14 seasons, has taken his team to the playoffs nine times and won the Super Bowl after the 2012 campaign.
McDermott, in his first five seasons, has led Buffalo to the postseason four times.
What’s interesting is that Baltimore and Buffalo are two of the favorites to win the AFC because they drafted their franchise quarterbacks in the 2018 draft’s first round.
With the No. 7 overall choice, the Bills chose Josh Allen while the Ravens, with the final pick of the first round, tabbed Lamar Jackson.
Harbaugh was asked whether he and McDermott discussed those fortuitous selections.
“I don’t remember really talking about that, specifically,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve gotten together a few times at owner’s meetings, and we talk on the phone every now and then. So, we talk about stuff, but we haven’t really reminisced about our quarterback situations.”
WHAT MAKES them two of the league’s elite QBs is their mobility.
Allen does it with instinct, strength and toughness while Jackson achieves his results with rare speed for the position, elusiveness and vision.
In Harbaugh’s view, “I think Josh has developed as a runner. He was a tough runner his rookie year. He ran over to our sideline and got into it with (linebacker) Matt Judon one time. He came up screaming, (and) I said to him, ‘Hey, calm down, dude. You’re on our sideline over here.’ He laughed; he’s a great guy, and he’s running the ball really well.”
MEANWHILE, the Ravens have a familiar name at offensive coordinator, Greg Roman.
He was the Bills’ offensive coordinator during Rex Ryan’s chaotic two-year reign.
Now he’s earned a reputation in Baltimore.
“I believe Greg is doing a great job. I always feel that way,” Harbaugh said. “You just try to be the best offense you can be with what you’ve got at that given point in time – how guys are playing and who you’re playing … all that kind of stuff – the evolution kind of happens as it goes.
“Obviously, nothing is perfect; offense, defense, special teams, head coaching, training room, equipment room, weight room, scouting – none of it is perfect. But everybody does their best.”
He added, “I believe that Greg is really good at taking what you have and putting it together in a way that makes it really tough to defend. And if you ask any defensive coordinator or head coach in this league, they’ll tell you that this offense is hard to defend. That’s a pretty good measuring stick right there.
“Executing and then keeping it going and coming up with ways to keep people off balance, that’s what coaches do, that’s what coordinators do. I really believe Greg is one of the very best in the business at that.”
AS FOR SUNDAY against the Bills, Harbaugh noted, “They do run a lot of similar plays (to the Ravens); they run different plays too. They’ve got their own style. (They have) a very physical offensive line; playmaking receivers, especially No. 14 (wideout Stefon Diggs), No. 88 (tight end Dawson Knox) and No. 6 (Isaiah McKenzie, multi-use weapon). They’ve got some downhill, elusive backs and hard runners.
“That’s just starting to look at them – some of it being TV scouting. When you watch them on TV you get a feel for them. I saw two games last week (against Miami) – offense and defense. So, it’s a big challenge.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)