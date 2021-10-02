They remember it with the horror of a botched first date with a girl it took a year to muster the courage to ask out.
It was less than three years ago that the Bills, smarting from an offensively-challenged, 10-3 playoff loss at Jacksonville, got another shot.
This time it was against the Texans at Houston at the end of the 2019 campaign, but now Buffalo had a strong-armed, second-year quarterback named Josh Allen and a roster populated by veterans anxious to purge the memory of that embarrassing loss to the Jaguars after the 2017 season.
But, alas, this second playoff appearance in Sean McDermott’s third season as Bills coach would only produce an even more disturbing recollection.
OH, IT DIDN’T start out that way.
Indeed Buffalo led the wild-card matchup, 16-0, with barely 90 seconds remaining in the third period. Allen wasn’t lights-out in this one – 24-of-46 passing for 264 yards, no TDs or interceptions and a substandard 69.5 passer rating – more of a game manager. But he did catch a first-period, 16-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver John Brown. Unfortunately, that was the Bills’ only TD of the day, the rest of their offense coming from four Stephen Hauschka field goals.
Still, they had the lead and seemed destined for a divisional round meeting with the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Then, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, whom the Bills sacked seven times that day, caught fire.
In a span of 12 minutes he rushed for a 20-yard touchdown, threw for another, produced a pair of two-point conversions and led a field goal drive that put Houston up 19-16 with 4 ½-minutes to play.
Hauschka’s final field goal sent it to overtime.
McDermott and the Texans’ Bill O’Brien continued to exchange questionable coaching decisions, but it was Buffalo player gaffes in the extra session that handed the game to Houston, which made its own efforts to give it away.
Allen, who rushed for 92 yards on nine carries, made an awkward attempt at a lateral at the end of a 20-yard run. Only a fortuitous bounce out of bounds saved a turnover.
But then there was a two-play meltdown that sealed Buffalo’s fate. First, Allen was flagged for intentional grounding and, on the next snap, offensive tackle Cody Ford was called for a blindside block, meaning the Bills lost 36 yards on back-to-back plays and were squarely out of field goal range.
Houston kicked the winning field goal on the subsequent series, prevailing 22-19.
AND, WITH the Bills hosting the Texans Sunday at Highmark Stadium, it’s not surprising that both McDermott and Allen got plenty of questions about their memories of that crushing loss.
“You learn a lot of lessons from every season, in particular that game where we didn’t get the result we were looking for,” McDermott said. “I think a lot of our younger players, in particular, when they got a taste of what it was about and wanted to take that next step and we couldn’t because Houston won the game.
“We have a lot of guys still here who were here then and that have become our core. That (game) had a great impact on those guys. If taken the right way, you can take a lot from it whether you’re a player or coach in any capacity … you always learn from those first-time experiences and most of the time you get better because of it.”
Besides McDermott, 13 of his assistants were there that day in NRG Stadium.
So were 16 players on Buffalo’s current 53-man roster: Allen, offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, defensive linemen Jerry Hughes, Star Lotuleilei and Harrison Phillips, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, defensive backs Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Micah Hyle and Jordan Poyer and long-snapper Reid Ferguson.
And the memory isn’t pleasant for Allen.
“Obviously, nobody likes losing and NOBODY likes losing in the playoffs ... especially that lead we had,” he said. “It wasn’t a fun ride home and it was a long offseason. But just the knowledge and experience that came from that and the things I took away from that game, most importantly, doing whatever we can to get home games in the playoffs.
“Even looking back at last season, having two playoff games at home and winning those games and then us going on the road into a hostile environment, it’s no small task.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist,” can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)