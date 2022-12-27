SALAMANCA — The Salamanca girls basketball team picked up a “grind-it-out” win Tuesday afternoon, Joe Hinman called it, as the Warriors held off visiting Pine Valley 38-31.

Lezly McComber paced Salamanca with 12 points and Bella Wolfe added 11. The Warriors (4-2, 0-1 league) have won two straight non-league games after dropping their CCAA East opener to Portville 37-31.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social