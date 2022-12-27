SALAMANCA — The Salamanca girls basketball team picked up a “grind-it-out” win Tuesday afternoon, Joe Hinman called it, as the Warriors held off visiting Pine Valley 38-31.
Lezly McComber paced Salamanca with 12 points and Bella Wolfe added 11. The Warriors (4-2, 0-1 league) have won two straight non-league games after dropping their CCAA East opener to Portville 37-31.
Danielle West led Pine Valley (2-5) with nine points.
“Pine Valley always gives us a battle,” Hinman said. “I don’t necessarily think it was the prettiest victory by all means. We missed a good amount of easy ones underneath and I think I could have made some better adjustments in the fourth quarter but we will take a win heading into the new year any time. Christmas break is a tricky time of year, the three days we had off felt like a week as the girls battled some fatigue.
“There’s still things we have to clean up. January will be a true test to see what we are capable of. I know the girls are ready for the challenge.”
NON-LEAGUE
Warren 64, Ellicottville 36JAMESTOWN — Sammie Ruhlman’s 15 points led Warren to a victory on the first day of the JCC Showcase at Jamestown Community College.
Meea Irwin had 11 points for the Dragons. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but moved to Tuesday as Warren’s Tuesday opponent (Sacred Heart) could not travel due to the blizzard in Buffalo.
For Ellicottville (2-4), Allison Rowland had eight points.
AT SALAMANCA Pine Valley (31)
Kruszka 0 2-2 2, A. West 1 1-4 3, Hohl 1 1-2 3, D. West 4 0-0 9, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Libbey 2 1-2 5, Campbell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 7-16 31.
Salamanca (38)
K. Crouse 2 3-4 7, M. Crouse 3 0-1 6, Monahan 1 0-0 2, Wolfe 5 1-2 11, McComber 5 2-4 12. Totals: 16 6-11 38. PV 7 12 22 33 Salamanca 11 21 33 38
Three-point goals: PV 2 (Hardy, D. West); Sala 0. Total fouls: PV 14, Sala 16. Fouled out: None.