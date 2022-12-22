CATTARAUGUS — The Salamanca girls basketball team cruised past Cattaraugus-Little Valley Thursday night, pulling away with a 22-0 second quarter.
The Warriors (3-2) won 57-24 for a sweep of their two non-league meetings with CLV.
Lezly McComber paced Salamanca with 18 points and Karina Crouse added 11 points.
For CLV (1-6), Onalee Osgood scored nine points.
“Good win heading into Christmas break for us,” SHS coach Joe Hinman said. “Started out a little slow early on but we were able to pick up some momentum very fast after capitalizing on some of their turnovers. It was our first game with everyone healthy and everyone was able to get into the scorebook which is always good to see.”
AT CATTARAUGUS Salamanca (55)
Hogan 0 1-2 1, K. Crouse 4 3-5 11, M. Crouse 2 1-2 5, Skye 1 0-0 2, Monahan 1 1-2 3, Abrams 0 1-2 1, Wolfe 2 1-3 5, Downey 1 0-0 2, Oakes 2 0-0 6, McComber 8 2-2 18, John 0 3-6 3. Totals: 21 13-24 55.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (24)
E. West 1 0-0 3, Gassman 2 0-0 4, M. West 1 0-0 2, Rosario 0 1-2 1, Butcher 1 2-4 5, Osgood 4 1-4 9. Totals: 9 4-10 24. Salamanca 12 34 52 57 Catt-LV 4 4 7 24
Three-point goals: Sala 2 (Oakes 2); CLV 2 (E. West, Butcher). Total fouls: Sala 14, CLV 18. Fouled out: None.