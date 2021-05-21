OLEAN – Kamdyn McClain fashioned a 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors and guide the Olean High golf team to a pair of victories on a “beautiful” Friday afternoon at Bartlett Country Club.
The Huskies topped Maple Grove, 31.5-23.5, handing the Red Dragons just their third loss of the season, while racing past Cassadaga Valley, 40-15.
Talan Stitt finished second on his team and fourth overall with a 50 for the Huskies (9-6, 6-4). Drew Kelemen fired a team-best 42 for Maple Grove (12-3, 10-3) while Ace Pierce had a 53 for Cassadaga Valley (1-12, 1-10).
BOYS GOLFHinsdale 227, Bolivar-Richburg 239BOLIVAR — Parker Keenan carded a 53 to earn medalist honors and Caden Miller finished a stroke back to key Hinsdale at Bolivar Golf Course.
Ryan Greeson led Bolivar-Richburg (2-3, 1-6) with a 57.
Wellsville 201, Cuba-Rushford 224RUSHFORD – Ethan Bailey notched a 45 to earn medalist honors while Lance Grantier posted a 47 to guide Wellsville at Allegheny Hills.
Ethan Rix shot a 50 for Cuba-Rushford (4-2, 4-0).
AT BOLIVAR GCHinsdale:
Keenan 53, Miller 54, Brett Bergstrom 59, Schwartz 61, Bergstrom 67
Bolivar-Richburg:
Greeson 57, Gilliland 59, Day 60, Robinson 63, Worth 63, Stuck 63
AT BARTLETT CCMaple Grove:
Kelemen 42, Steffan 45, Lockwood 52, Whelan 53, Rodgers 57
Cassadaga Valley:
Pierce 53, Gierlinger, Frost 63, D. Runge 57, M. Runge 71
Olean:
McClain 37, Stitt 50, Brokaw 52, Wilber 51, Taylor 51
AT ALLEGHENY HILLSWellsville:
Bailey 45, Grantier 47, Parks 54, Phelps 55
Cuba-Rushford: Rix 50, McCumiskey 56, Wight 57, Granger 61