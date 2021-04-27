They’d both entered the season with an unfinished matter on the mind, with aspirations of completing a journey that had begun years before.
And, in the end, each of them managed to reach that destination.
In eight previous seasons as the Ellicottville boys basketball coach, Dave McCann had steered his teams to the playoff semifinals on seven occasions and to a championship game once.
Just last year, a week before the COVID-19 pandemic had taken hold, they were within three of Panama with under a minute remaining in the Class C2 semis before falling, 54-51. Once again, they were unable to break through with a sectional title.
In two previous campaigns with the Coudersport girls, Bob Tingley had twice led his teams into the Pennsylvania state playoffs. Last year, the Falcons had actually beaten Blacklick Valley in the second round, but, a couple weeks after the pandemic’s onset, had their season shut down with the rest of the sports world.
And, unprecedentedly, they were unable to seize their opportunity in the PIAA Elite 8.
Two coaches, two very notable voids.
Until this year.
McCANN LED Ellicottville, with much of last year’s team intact, back to the championship game (its first at the ‘C’ level) where, this time, it beat Randolph, 40-38, capping a 15-2 season and giving the Eagles their first title since 2003. Tingley, meanwhile, guided Coudy to a 20-2 mark, a District 9 Class A title and all the way back to the PIAA quarterfinals. And though it fell just short, losing to Bishop Guilfoyle, 48-47, it could take comfort in the fact it had finally gotten to settle things on the court — there were no what-ifs — and that one-point loss came to the eventual state champion.
In 2020-21, McCann and Tingley were the only two Big 30 coaches, of either gender, to lead their teams to either a sectional or district title. By the end, they’d fulfilled something even bigger, doing so in a year that ranged from stilted to unpromised due to the pandemic. And for that, they were named this year’s top Big 30 basketball coaches.
“It really was validation for all the hard work that we put in over the years,” said McCann, this year’s Thomas K. Oakley Memorial Award winner as the Boys Coach of the Year, “and just to be able to kind of stick through it and get through some of these tough times, actually finally getting the championship was really just such a relief and such a good feeling that we hadn’t experienced in quite some time.
“We didn’t know day-in to day-out what we were going to be facing and if we were going to be having a season. It was kind of a perfect ending for our (it) to end that way and win a sectional championship. For these kids, it was their goal from Day 1. We talked about it right from the first practice on, and then they worked really hard to achieve it.”
IN NEW York, teams sat idle for about two-thirds of their typical winter season before finally getting to start a shortened year in early February. In Pennsy, programs began on time, but were quickly halted for several weeks before getting to resume their campaign after New Year’s.
But once they got going, both the Ellicottville boys and Coudersport girls made the most of their windows.
The Eagles beat perennial power Randolph three times en route to their title and came within a pair of losses to Salamanca, one a 46-44 decision, of an unbeaten season. The Falcons won a district championship for the first time in Tingley’s three years and lost only to Otto-Eldred (in a game where star senior Sarah Chambers missed the second half due to an injury) before bowing to Bishop Guilfoyle.
“I’m well-pleased,” said Tingley, this year’s Margie Holland Award winner as the Girls Coach of the Year “I think we compared with anybody; we lost that (quarterfinal) game by one point and that team ended up going in and winning the next two games handily. So I think we were right there, we have nothing to be ashamed of.”
WHILE both coaches were similar in having a blank page to fill, their paths to doing so have been remarkably different.
McCann, who just recently turned 38, leaped at the opportunity to begin his varsity coaching career in 2012-13. A life-long fan of the game and a former player at Allegany-Limestone, where he graduated in 2001, he’s worked diligently to hone his craft and immerse himself in the Xs and Os in the years since.
Tingley, meanwhile, four months shy of his 74th birthday, began playing basketball in 1960 (“that’s quite a few years ago,” he reminded with a laugh), played collegiately and in the old Eastern League and has been involved as both a coach and a parent (he has three daughters who were standouts in high school) in the decades following.
He needed to be coaxed into taking the varsity girls job after Brian Green stepped away in 2018. But even as he’s battled health problems and arduous winters in the three years since, he’s ultimately glad he did.
“Believe me, I had no intention when I took the head job when I found out that it was happening,” he said. “The other (candidates) all had families and didn’t feel like they could commit and I was retired, so I took over. I didn’t want to just see it … go the other way.
“I’m sure there were other very capable people out there, but I decided I’d take it for a year in the interim. But after the first year, I felt good, I enjoyed it, so I took it for another year and I had a lot of the same girls and (it’s been easier to stay on).”
No matter the background, however, each has excelled since taking over, running out both a league and sectional/district contender in almost all of their nine and three years, respectively. And both attribute that success as much to the caliber of their players as their own acumen.
“I’m given an opportunity in Ellicottville to work with some great kids who are willing to put in the time,” said McCann, a two-time Oakley Award winner after earning a share of the honor with Coudy’s Brian Furman in 2016. “And, especially over the last five, six years, one of the biggest factors is, if they’re willing to put in the work, I have to be willing to put in the work, and that’s been going to different clinics, going to Erie and Buffalo and traveling with the kids and coaching them in spring seasons and offseason tournaments.
“My mentality’s been, if I’m going to do this, I have to be all in. And so you’re constantly trying to improve, you’re constantly trying to get better.”
AT THIS stage, McCann is always on the move, always trying to soak up as much basketball knowledge as he can.
“We have a pretty good relationship with the other coaches in this area that are extremely helpful,” he said “I’m not afraid to reach out to Tim (Kolasinski, at Olean), even Coach (Jeff) Anastasia in the past; Glenn Anderson, Adam (Bennett, at Salamanca), they’re all great guys and are extremely helpful and I think we help each other along the way. (It) kind of makes us all better in a sense.”
Tingley, meanwhile, has probably forgotten more about basketball than most people will ever know. At this point, he’s happy to allow his assistants to do the heavy lifting, especially with his health in question.
“I’ve been active all my life,” he said. “But the last 7-8 years have been a real struggle for me physically. Basketball season in the winter time, it’s kind of hard for me. I’m not running out there to demonstrate things, but I’ve got an excellent staff and they really help me; they do that stuff, they show the kids what I’m trying to say.”
But both are honored to have been tapped with the biggest honor among Big 30 basketball coaches.
“It’s such an honor to even be considered for this award, let alone to have won it multiple times,” said McCann, who also credited assistant coaches Zach Gelen (JV) and Chris Keenan (modified) for his success. “There’s a lot of really good basketball minds in the Big 30 and winning an award like this, it’s a lot of validation for our season and it speaks to the kids I’ve been fortunate enough to work with here in Ellicottville over the years. We’ve had a lot of talented players.”
Said Tingley, “(The girls) have bought into what we’re trying to do. I’ve been fortunate that we’ve won some games, people like to come and see their team win, and for that, you have to credit the girls. They’ve competed and they’ve gotten this thing to a high level here at Coudersport.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)