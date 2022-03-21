Are you feeling better about the failed NCAA bid?
When St. Bonaventure lost that heartbreaking 57-56 Atlantic 10 quarterfinal to Saint Louis in Washington, nine days ago, the Bonnies faithful were left to sweat out the next two days before the NIT committee offered a bid.
Unfortunately, Bona got a horrendous draw. It faced a game against Colorado in Boulder, a mere 50 hours later after the longest trip of any of the 16 National Invitation Tournament’s visiting teams – 1550 miles – with little preparation or practice time and playing the game at altitude.
So all coach Mark Schmidt’s team did was take it to the Buffaloes on their home court, beating the Pac-12’s fourth-place team, 76-68.
Then, last night at Norman, the Bonnies held off Oklahoma, supposedly the team that would have been next into the NCAA Tournament, 70-68.
It’s probably apples-to-oranges considering what 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference – yeah, Canisius and Niagara’s league – has done in shocking No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State to make the Sweet 16.
Still, it’s hard to imagine the Bonnies winning three more games – Saint Louis, Davidson and Richmond – in the Atlantic 10 tournament to get the automatic bid, then two more in the NCAAs.
That’s what makes St. Bonaventure’s current NIT run so much fun.
They haven’t beaten Nicholls, Alcorn or Towson, three of the weakest teams in the field of 32, instead they’ve eliminated two major programs. And, for the record, fellow A-10 members, Dayton, VCU and Saint Louis, all ranked in the Top 4 in their respective NIT regions, have already been ousted.
Meanwhile, the Bonnies have survived … twice.
They endured 6-of-11 free-throw shooting against the Sooners, including three misses late in the game. And though point guard Kyle Lofton and leading scorer Jalen Adaway were held scoreless in the first half, after intermission they combined for 21 points Bona so desperately needed.
As usual, four of the five senior starters – Lofton, Adaway, Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes – played all 40 minutes while center Osun Osunniyi got a six-minute break from Abdoul Karim Coulibaly.
Next up is Virginia at Charlottesville, on Tuesday, with the Bonnies now getting a chance to add an ACC team to its hit list.
SOME OBSERVATIONS after watching four days of the NCAA basketball tournament:
— In recent years, there’s been a push to hire men’s coaches who are younger and can relate to the current players.
That said, you can’t prove it by this year’s bracket.
Sixteen coaches in the field of 64 – a full quarter of the field – had reached their 60th birthday. Start with the retiring Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, 75, Jim Larranaga (Miami) 72, Bob McKillop (Davidson) 71, Tom Izzo (Michigan State) and Rick Barnes (Tennessee), both 67, Kelvin Sampson (Houston) 66, Mark Adams (Texas Tech) 65, Mike Bray (Notre Dame), John Calipari (Kentucky) and Mike Adams (Indiana), all 63, Bruce Pearl (Houston), Fran McCaffery (Iowa) and Brian Dutcher (San Diego St.), all 62, Jay Wright (Villanova), Johnny Jones (Texas Southern) and Ray Harper (Jacksonville St.), all 60.
— St. Bonaventure had its own presence in the NCAA field.
Former Bona point guard, Rob Lanier, who had already put Siena in The Dance 20 years ago, took his Georgia State team back this trip. Unfortunately, for him, his team endured a first-round exit from the No. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga.
Two former Bonnies also played in this year’s tourney.
Izaiah Brockington starts for Iowa State. The 6-foot-4 guard played a season for Bona and three years at Penn State before transferring to the Cyclones program.
In addition, 6-foot-7 forward Josh Ayeni, who played two years for the Bonnies and one of South Alabama, concluded his career as a grad student at Chattanooga, which went out in the first round.
— The only NCAA women’s game I watched was 13th-seeded Buffalo which had the misfortune of drawing No. 4 seed Tennessee on its home floor in Knoxville in the first round.
UB actually played the Vols tough, leading with 2½ minutes to play in the second period and it was still a two-possession game with nine minutes to play before falling 80-67.
However, two Bulls, senior Dyaisha Fair and freshman Georgia Woolley, proved they could play at that level.
Fair, the nation’s fourth-leading scorer, had a game-high 25 points, while Wooley scored 15 and added seven steals.
