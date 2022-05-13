BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field, has announced the ninth and final group of players to participate in the game, this time eight additions.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost to New York since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today’s ninth group of players adds four to each roster, bringing to 84 the number of acceptances, 42 to each team. New York’s additions are Portville’s Dakota Mascho, Ellicottville/Franklinville’s Andrew Boyla, Salamanca’s Kody Shinners and Bolivar-Richburg’s Lloyd Kinnicutt.
Additions for Pennsylvania are Bradford’s Elijah Fitton and Brett Thompson, Johnsonburg’s (Ridgway) Kenny McKenna and Warren’s Kody Vega.
The annual Big 30 Charities Classic’s Press day will be Sunday morning at 10:30 at the Pitt-Bradford McDowell Sports & Fitness Center Arena.
MASCHO was a 5-foot-11, 160-pound running back-linebacker/defensive end-linebacker.
He was a five-time Big 30 wrestling all-star, a three-time Section 6 champion and a three-time New York State qualifier. He has yet to choose a college but will be a Division I wrestler.
He wants to play in the Charities Classic ”because it’s the last football game I'll ever play and it will be a memory I will never forget.”
His favorite memory playing football was “knocking out the No. 2 team in the state, with our team being ranked 22nd.”
Bolya was a 6-foot-1, 205-pound two-way tackle. A high honor roll student he hasn’t chosen a college but will major in sports management.
Shinners is a 6-foot-2, 237-pound player who was the Big 30 Lineman of the Year and was his team’s Defensive MVP. He will join the International Union of Operating Engineers. His favorite memory playing football was “beating Portville 6-0 in the Section 6 semifinals in 2020.”
Kinnicutt was a 6-foot, 220-pound center/defensive tackle who was a Big 30 All-Star as a senior, was a two-time Section 5 All-Star and the Homecoming Game MVP.
He will attend SLTC Lineman School
Of the Charities Classic he said, “The Big 30 Game is famous for only accepting the best on its teams. It's an honor to be in it as well as getting a chance to play football again.”
His favorite moment playing football was “being named defensive MVP in the 2021 Homecoming Game.”
FITTON was a 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback-running back/cornerback-safety who was a four-year letterman in football and a three-year letterwinner in wrestling and track. He was Bradford’s football MVP and the Model T Player of the Year.
He has yet to choose a college and is undecided about a major.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “Ever since I was little and too young to play at any level, my parents took me to the Big 30 Game. I always wanted to end up playing in the game as I looked up to those guys as role models.”
His favorite memory playing football was “going undefeated in midget football with my dad as coach.”
Thompson was a 5-foot-6, 145-pound outside linebacker who was a three-year football letterman while getting four letters as a wrestler and earning Allegheny Mountain League All-Star honors.
He will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, major in physical education and health and wrestle.
His best memory playing football was “getting an interception on the first play of my career.”
McKenna was a 6-foot-1, 230-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year for Ridgway.
An honor roll student, he will attend the University of Louisville, major in sports management and minor in business management. Of the Charities Classic he said, “It's always been a goal of mine to play in this game.”
His favorite memory playing football was “playing in the District 9 Championship Game.”
Vega was a 6-foot, 170-pound tight end-wide receiver/linebacker who was a three-year letter winner and Warren’s Defensive MVP. He will attend Mercyhurst University and major in sports business management.
His favorite time playing football was “last year’s Homecoming Game.”