ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone baseball team is getting closer to where it wants to be.
After falling to Gowanda 14-1 in five innings back on April 6, the Gators were tied with the Panthers into the sixth inning of a narrow 4-1 loss last Thursday. And after dropping an 8-3 decision to Olean on April 23, A-L was a strike away from reaching the bottom of the seventh with the game tied 5-5 in the CCAA I rematch on Saturday.
Alas, the Gators had to instead settle for another morale-building close loss.
With the bases loaded, two outs and two strikes, Albert Martin belted a two-run single in that top of the seventh to provide what proved to be the game-winning runs in a 7-6 road victory for Olean.
A-L notched a run in the bottom half and threatened for more, but ultimately had its own late rally fall short.
Aaron Vincent went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI while Thomas Bates added two hits for the Huskies. Vincent also struck out seven with five walks over four-plus innings as the Olean starter. Nolan Donovan smacked two doubles with two RBI, Eric Furlong had two hits and two RBI and Sean Conroy also registered two hits for the Gators (4-9, 1-8).
A tight game throughout — A-L held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before Olean used a three-run fourth to jump ahead — both teams had 10 hits and only one total error was committed.
“It was a great game,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “My kids are continuing to get better, I feel. This is the second game in a row where we’ve given ourselves a chance in the seventh inning.”
Of the bottom half of the seventh, he added, “We got our first two guys on, got the RBI single from Furlong and then just couldn’t cash in that tying run to send it to extra innings or even win it right there.
“It’s a matter of these guys learning how to win. If we can win one of these close games, it might just be the thing that allows us to take off.”
CCAA III
Salamanca 14, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 8
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley rallied to tie Salamanca 6-6 after four innings, but the Warriors tacked on two runs in the sixth and six in the seventh.
Jaxson Ross went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, three RBI and a run scored for the Warriors (10-5, 7-3). Hayden Hoag hit a triple and had two walks, Harley Hoag went 2-for-5 with a double and Andy Herrick was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Harley Hoag and Shawn Bacelli struck out four batters each.
Peyton Bradley and Brayden Young both 2-for-3 with three RBI each for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-7).
Silver Creek/Forestville 10, Ellicottville 0
SILVER CREEK — Silver Creek/Forestville’s Andrew Piccolo threw a five-inning complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts, no walks and just three hits allowed.
Lucas Marsh had a double for Ellicottville (7-7), which snapped a four-game win streak.
Caleb Fiegl went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run for Silver Creek. Shawn Kelly also hit a double and Gavin Borrello had a single, two RBI and a run.
Franklinville 11, Randolph 7
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank (run) and Beau Bielecki (2 runs) both singled and doubled and Franklinville weathered the eventual injury loss of its sophomore catcher Bielecki to pull out the win.
Isaac Towne posted two hits and two runs for the Panthers (7-3). Up 4-3, Franklinville used a five-run third to take control before battling Randolph the rest of the way.
“We jumped out to a 3-0 lead, which was nice, and then we have the injury to our catcher, who’s one of our best players, a great catcher, and it was just kind of a shock to our system and slowed the game down,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski said. “We had people moving all over the place they don’t normally play; he’s caught every inning.
“Matthew Spittler stepped up (at catcher, but that kind of threw a wrench into our momentum and Randolph capitalized to tie it back up and it was a pretty tight game the rest of the way.”
Payton Slade (2 hits) doubled and scored and Luke Padgett and Kevin Herington each had two singles for the Cardinals.
Portville 10, North Collins 0, 5 innings
PORTVILLE — Maxx Yehl was at his most unhittable, striking out 13 of the 16 batters he faced, walking none and coming within one hit batter of a perfect game to lead Portville.
As part of that effort, the big senior recorded an immaculate inning, throwing nine total pitches, all strikes, for three strikeouts. It was the first such inning that coach Mike Matz has seen in 17 years as head coach, he said.
“He was as dialed in as I’ve seen him,” Matz said of Yehl. “On 14 of the 16 batters, he threw first-pitch strikes. It only took him 61 pitches to get through five innings. Strikeouts take pitches, and so to strike out 13 and still only throw 61 pitches, it was about as overwhelming a performance as I’ve seen.”
Luke Petryszak doubled, tripled and drove in four runs while Dakota Mascho and Nathan Petryszak each scored twice for the Panthers (11-1).