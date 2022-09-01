OLEAN — Finding a main speaker for Monday night’s dinner following that afternoon’s Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic at Bartlett Country Club was a no-brainer for Mark Schmidt.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach and honorary chairman of this second annual event saw it sell out its golf openings eight days before the deadline. But it was his task to attract as many coaches as possible and, of course, set up the dinner speaker.
His choice was long-time friend and one-time Bona fan nemesis Phil Martelli, late of Saint Joseph’s and currently the assistant head coach at Michigan.
The two have been close for nearly three decades back to their days as assistants and Martelli’s firing after two dozen seasons at Saint Joe’s still touches a nerve with Schmidt.
“WHAT HAPPENED to him is a joke and look what’s happened since,” Schmidt said of the Hawks’ 11-19 disaster last year. “Phil wanted one more year and he told them, ‘If we don’t get to the NCAA Tournament, I’ll resign or retire.’ And they could have used him — he’s ‘Mr. Saint Joe’s’ — in fundraising, he knows everybody. And for them to screw that up, shame on them, it was a travesty.
“How can you fire a guy after 24 years and the success that he’s had when he said to them, ‘Just give me one more year.’ He’s done it the right way, he doesn’t cheat … that decision they made was one of the worst in Division I athletics. You can’t do that, not to a guy who’s given his heart and soul to that university.”
And then some.
During his career in Philadelphia, Martelli took the Hawks to seven NCAA Tournament berths and six NITs. He won seven Atlantic 10 Tournament titles, four regular season crowns and was a four-time A-10 Coach of the Year. In 2004, he won six different national COY awards.
Schmidt pointed out, “When you’re a (head) coach for 24 years it’s really hard to go and be an assistant, especially at his age (Martelli turned 68 yesterday), but he made that adjustment.
“He left for (Ann Arbor), his wife was in Philly, and he was living by himself at that age? That’s not easy, but that just shows you how much he loves the game because he doesn’t need the money.
“When (head coach Juwan) Howard got suspended (for a physical altercation with the Wisconsin staff after a game), Phil took over and was the head coach (going 3-2),” Schmidt said. “Michigan is lucky to have him. But to go to an assistant after all those years of ‘This is how we do it’ and take that role and accept it, there’s a lot of guys who wouldn’t be able to do that.
“Yeah, it’s not like he went to a No. 200 program in the country, he went to a Top 25 academic and basketball school. In my opinion, Howard’s choice reflects a lot on him, too, knowing that he needed a mature, experienced coach to help him.”
Martelli’s five-game stint with the Wolverines pushed his head-coaching record to 447-330 (.575 winning percentage), probably permanently.
OF COURSE, he’s had a hate-love relationship with Bona fans.
Because of male-pattern baldness and a stocky build he’s long looked older than his age. And, on game nights, he topped it with a seemingly perpetual scowl. But, as Schmidt pointed out, “We’re always judged by how we look between 7 and 9 p.m. when we’re under the most stress.”
What turned Bonnie fans against the Hawks coach was when he brought his 2003-04 team, ranked No. 3 in the country, into the Reilly Center, and hung a 114-63 defeat on first-year coach Anthony Solomon’s team.
Late in the game, a mild-mannered school librarian from Smethport, sitting behind Saint Joe’s bench, got Martelli’s attention, accusing him of running up the score. Their exchange about the 51-point blowout provided me with a column.
But when I asked him about it afterward, his answer was simple, “I don’t know what she expected me to do. I called off the press, I emptied my bench and we were using up the shot clock.”
Fact is, that was Martelli’s best-ever team and the Bonnies, frankly, were bad, going 7-21 in Solomon’s rookie year, that defeat starting an 11-game losing streak.
But that changed at the end of the 2015-16 season when a seemingly-certain NCAA bid devolved into a NIT berth. Martelli, more than anyone else, was long and loud in his defense of the Bonnies and the way they were disrespected and unfairly kept out of the tournament.
That changed Bona fans’ view of him and he galvanized that standing among the older SBU faithful when he called out the RC student section for yelling during the national anthem.
Hence, he was an easy choice as Schmidt’s Coaches vs. Cancer speaker.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)