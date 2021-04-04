OLEAN — The defending sectional champions looked exactly like the tough draw Olean expected them to be as the Huskies’ season-opening opponent Saturday afternoon.
Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences rode four touchdowns and a safety to a Week 1 30-0 Class B-2 shutout of Olean in the Huskies’ first football game in more than 500 days.
Despite taking three turnovers from Maritime via fumbles, Olean could not produce much offense against the Falcons. The Huskies finished with minus-1 rushing yards (on 29 carries) by the game’s end, largely due to four sacks and a disastrous botched punt snap that resulted in a loss of 32 yards in the first quarter.
“I think the No. 1 thing was they dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said. “We didn’t give Railey (Silvis, Olean’s quarterback) enough time to throw the ball. We had some success running it, part of it is probably my fault getting away from the running game a little bit too early. But obviously they’re a good team. We made a couple of silly mistakes on the punts and the turnover, the two punts and turnover down by our goal line, you can’t beat a team like Maritime making those mistakes.”
Silvis ran for 38 yards and completed 4-of-16 passing attempts for 68 yards, the longest being a 31-yard toss to Kaleb Ramadhan. The Huskies almost had a few more big plays, but drops or near-misses kept the passing game under wraps.
Vecchio still sees plenty of potential with this team despite the rusty first week.
“We’ll be fine,” he said. “We’re going to take our lumps. We got it handed to us today but we’ll be back to work on Monday. There’s certainly going to be a lot of positive things that we can take out of this game and correctable mistakes. Simple tackling, blocking better, it’s the fundamentals.”
Julius Childs made a team-high nine tackles for Olean and had a fumble recovery. Ramadhan and Nathan Gabler also recovered fumbles and Jamison Pittman made five tackles.
WNYMC running back Maurice Vaughn scored twice, running for 77 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Jion Washington had seven rushes for 63 yards and threw a touchdown to Addison Copeland, a three-star wide receiver recruit with offers from several major colleges, according to Rivals.com.
“Obviously, their speed is difficult to contain and they’re tough,” Vecchio said of Maritime, which made the state Class B semifinal in 2019. “They’re tough runners, No. 9 (Vaughn) was breaking tackles left and right, Copeland obviously is a phenomenal athlete when you’ve got schools like Notre Dame looking after you, you know you’re a heck of an athlete. But they’re fundamentally sound, their line, their inside — their center and two guards — were big fellas and we had trouble with them. Combine that with guys that can run hard, you’ve got a D-1 kid on the outside and the quarterback did a nice job, made good decisions.”
Olean, like the rest of Section 6’s football teams, only had two weeks leading up to this Fall II season in the spring. But Vecchio didn’t think the Huskies lacked for preparation: “We’re prepared as anybody else, we just made too many silly mistakes,” he said.
The Huskies will look to bounce back in Dunkirk on Friday, another B-2 game against the Marauders (0-1).
“We know Dunkirk’s always a solid, really well-coached team,” Vecchio said. “They’re going to try to ram it down our throat and it’s up to us to be able to stop it.”