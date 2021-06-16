SALAMANCA — On Senior Night for the Salamanca wrestling team, Trevor Ellis won his final home match for the Warriors, but Maple Grove came out with the win on Wednesday.
Maple Grove won, 42-14, in the CCAA Div. II dual.
Ellis won a technical fall, 17-2, at 160. Konner Spring (138) won a 12-5 decision over Maddie Wadsworth.
Salamanca coach Keith Jones said close to 50 people, many of them former Salamanca wrestlers, came to surprise Salamanca athletic director and longtime varsity and now-modified wrestling coach Rich Morton for a recognition before his retirement.
“It went well for the seniors and it was good to see all the people there to support Coach Morton,” Jones said.
Daniel Quattrone (145), Matt Trim (189) and Zach Padd (285) won by pinfall for Maple Grove.
CCAA DIVISION IOlean 53, Dunkirk 6DUNKIRK — Olean (3-4) used four pins, three forfeits and a technical fall to put away Dunkirk.
Nick Harrington (102), Isaiah Deemer (145), Nate Gabler (160) and Devin Kayes (285) all had pinfalls for the Huskies. Connor Walsh (215) won a 15-0 technical fall.
CCAA DIVISION IIRandolph 36, Franklinville 30RANDOLPH — Franklinville had two pins, from Everett Leonard (152) and John Tinelli (189), in its final dual meet of the season.
Ryan Inkley (189) won a pin for Randolph, while the Cardinals earned the rest of their points by forfeit.
Portville 51, Frewsburg 9FREWSBURG — Drew Langdon (145) and Maxx DeYoe (126) won by pinfall, leading Portville (3-2) to a win in its final dual of the season.
DeYoe pinned Frewsburg’s Brayden Waddington in 3:41, impressing Panthers coach Matt Milne.
“He wrestled the best match he ever wrestled,” Milne said of DeYoe, “That Waddinngton kid is a good wrestler. Maxx DeYoe came out and wrestled. Hopefully he’s putting it together.”
Jayden Lassiter (189) won by third-period technical fall and Luke Haberly (138) won a 10-2 decision.
Frewsburg’s Trent Lewis (110) won a 7-5 decision over Mekhi Muhyee.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 56, Fredonia 15FREDONIA — Pioneer kept its undefeated record intact at 6-0, using five pins and a technical fall.
Xander Kirsch (126), Brandon Doyle (138), Zack Russell (172), Alex Schenk (215) and Austin Noel (285) all had pinfalls. Brady Heckathorn (152) won a 16-1 tech fall and Donald Bennett (160) won a 4-3 decision.
For Fredonia, David Ball (110) won by pin and top-ranked Ceric Kristian (189) won 7-2 over Alex Miley.
“The main event was at 189,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “They had the No. 1 seed for the sectional tournament, we have the No. 1 seed at 172, so we bumped Alex Miley up and it was a good match for him to get ready for the sectional tournament.”
Pioneer is the host school for the Section 6 Div. II wrestling tournament on Saturday. The Panthers close out their dual meet season visiting Olean tonight.
AT FREWSBURG Portville 51, Frewsburg 9
102: double forfeit, 110: Lewis (F) 7-5 Muhyee, 118: DePoty (P) forfeit, 126: DeYoe (P) 3:41 Waddington, 132: Ziegler (P) forfeit, 138: Haberly (P) 10-2 Steward, 145*: Langdon (P) :41 Smathers, 152: Bailey (P) forfeit, 160: Mascho (P) forfeit, 172: Morrison (P) forfeit, 189: Lassiter (P) tech. fall Eckman, 215: Caldwell (F) forfeit, 285: double forfeit.
AT SALAMANCA Maple Grove 42, Salamanca 14
102: double forfeit, 110: Green (S) forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: Ploetz (MG) forfeit, 132: Kraft (MG) forfeit, 138: K. Spring (S) 12-5 Wadsworth, 145: Quattrone (MG) 1:24 A. Spring, 152: Tomlinson (MG) forfeit, 160: Ellis (S) TF 17-2 Hall, 172*: Cooper (MG) forfeit, 189: Trim (MG) 1:01 Snyder, 215: double forfeit, 285: Padd (MG) 3:01 Bialaszewski.
AT FREDONIA Pioneer 56, Fredonia 15
102: M. Ball (F) forfeit, 110: D. Ball (F) 3:18 Lacy, 118: D. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 126: X. Kirsch (P) 4:29 Hoffman, 132: Landphair (P) forfeit, 138: Doyle (P) :22 Karcz, 145: Riordan (P) forfeit, 152: Heckathorn TF 16-1 Wolcott, 160: Bennett (P) 4-3 LeGrano, 172: Russell (P) 1:10 Myers, 189: Kristian (F) 7-2 Miley, 215: Schenk (P) 4:52 Metzger, 285*: Noel (P) 2:54 Holt.
AT DUNKIRK Olean 53, Dunkirk 6
102: N. Harrington (O) :28 Ruiz, 110: S. Harrington (O) forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: double forfeit, 138: Liguori (O) forfeit, 145: Deemer (O) 3:18 Hanbro, 152: O’Dell forfeit, 160: Gabler (O) 1:34 Ortiz, 172: Mangio (F) forfeit, 189: Bargy (O) 2:28 Bautista, 215: Walsh (O) TF 15-0 Freitas, 285: Kayes (O) :38 Ortiz.