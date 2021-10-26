EDEN — The more the Portville boys soccer team pressed to find an elusive goal, the harder it became to keep up with the defending sectional champions on Monday night.
The Panthers entered the Section 6 Class C semifinals undefeated at 15-0-1 following a perfect regular season (technically, the lone tie was a tournament championship they won on penalty kicks) and held the higher seed, at No. 2, against No. 3 Maple Grove. But the Dragons held their own in the defensive end and produced enough transition opportunities for their speedy forwards to pull away from Portville in a 4-0 victory.
Eli Moore scored the game’s first goal in the 22nd minute and Alex MacCallum added another in the 36th minute to send the Dragons into halftime leading 2-0. Portville kept Maple Grove off the board for the first 31 minutes of the second half, but R.J. Helt scored twice in a four-minute span to give Maple Grove a 4-0 advantage with just 5:22 to play.
“They're the type of team that they're dangerous with their offensive attack and the fact that it’s quick,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said. “In a snap of a finger, one turnover on our attacking end turns into almost a breakaway on the other end. They stretch us out and find space with Moore, who clearly is a lot to handle. He does a really nice job of finding the ball in space and just looking to attack the space that's there.
“I thought our guys did a good job of being able to control the play, I thought we were able to hold the ball for a longer period of time but it was one of those games that the more we push, the more we opened ourselves up on the back end and they really took advantage of that, obviously.”
Portville goalkeeper Troy VanSickle made six saves.
Maple Grove’s Andrew Auer had three stops.
Maple Grove coach Cara Abbey credited her defenders for keeping Portville at bay, despite a possession advantage at times in the midfield.
“It's just a testament to the strength of the will that my boys have,” Abbey said, “that Portville absolutely had, especially in the first 20 minutes of the second half, a lot of possession and we were defending quite a bit and they played patient defense and they just looked for the right moments to get in there, get the ball and then they transitioned well.”
Abbey stressed taking advantage of opportunities against an opponent like Portville.
“We knew against an undefeated Portville that our opportunities might not be as plentiful as against some other opposition,” she said. “So we knew we had to capitalize on every single one that they got. They did a great job tonight ... to score four goals against an undefeated team is quite a message to send.”
As Maple Grove (14-2) held on to its two-goal lead for much of the second half, Portville became more desperate and eventually the Dragons broke through the other way as Helt’s goals put the game away.
“(At) the end there we weren't trying to not let them score anymore, we were a little more playing to score, we had to try to make an offensive push late and they made us pay for not being able to get back and kind of getting stretched out,” McIntosh said. “We have a lot of numbers on our team but I'm not a coach who tends to sub a ton and I think that our guys ran 80 minutes straight non-stop and they left it all out there and I couldn’t be more proud of them for it.”
After going 7-3 last season, Portville took another step forward with an undefeated regular year this fall. The 12 seniors McIntosh is set to lose to graduation played a huge role in the program’s breakthrough.
“For them it's just gut-wrenching to lose that way and just the fact that it's final, it's over,” McIntosh said. “But that's my job to try to keep them in perspective (that) we had a hell of a year and it was one of the most fun that I've had coaching in my 12 years and one that I'll never forget all the effort and the hard work and the hours that these boys put into this program.
“That was my final message, just to be proud of what you've accomplished and what we've been able to do. As hard as it is to hear right after their season ends, I'm just so proud of those guys for everything they've been able to accomplish throughout their time here at Portville.”
These seniors put in year-round work, from playing in the winter at Sahlen’s Sports Park in Elma to a U19 Southern Tier Travel League and multiple tournaments.
“Any opportunity that I presented to these guys, they took advantage of, they were there … they were the most dependable group that I've ever had,” McIntosh said. “They wanted it more than any group that I've ever had and on top of that they're just great kids to be around. When you're a coach and you're spending this much time away from your family and things like that, it's a pleasure to be around the type of kids that I've had the opportunity to coach.”