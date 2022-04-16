The Welty family has been synonymous with Portville basketball for years.
Its matriarch, Inga, has led the Panthers girls basketball team for 13 seasons, coaching each of her four daughters along the way.
The program has enjoyed sustained success under Welty, carrying an active streak of seven consecutive winning seasons. None of them, however, may have been as special as the 2021-22 campaign.
The Panthers finished 20-4, winning the school’s first Section 6 title since 2006. The family ties ran deep on this Portville squad — twin sisters Mallory and Mia Welty shared the floor with two of their cousins while their mother led from the sideline.
The calming catalyst of an energetic group, Mallory Welty’s efforts garnered her the Martha Altmire Award for Big 30 Player of the Year. She’s the first from Portville to win the girls’ POY honor, and she won it among a group of finalists that included Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler, Fillmore’s Emma Cole and Andover/Whitesville’s Vanessa Hall, who was the Big 30 scoring champion for a second-straight season.
“She did so much for us, not only in our offense, but on the defensive side, as well,” Inga said. “She carries herself with very little emotion — we could be up by 50 or down by 10, and whether she was excitable or upset, you never knew that with (Mallory). I think that carried over into the locker room.”
Mallory averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game, including a season-high 30 points against Class B power Wellsville in the Panthers’ regular season finale. She missed most of the team’s playoff semifinal victory with an injury, but roared back in the title game against Falconer, scoring 24 points while dishing out four assists and adding six rebounds.
“We had chances before and couldn’t finish, so it was nice to finally get one,” Mallory said. “We got into a good rhythm and knew our roles, and we all enjoyed playing together, which made it so special.”
BEFORE ITS loss to Frewsburg in the Class C crossover, Portville had won eight consecutive games and 14 of 15, thanks in large part to Mallory Welty’s leadership. Whether on the court or in the locker room, the senior rallied her teammates, leaning on her experience.
“When it was over, Mallory took it in stride,” Inga said. “I think it was harder for her to see how upset the teammates were that the whole thing was over. It wasn’t that we lost, it’s that we weren’t going to be in the gym tomorrow together. I think that comes from the leadership that Mia, Mallory and the other seniors provided for this group.”
Calling the group “close-knit” may be an understatement. Not only did the Panthers feature Mallory and Mia Welty, but two cousins — Teagan Kosinksi and Kendall Artlip — who played alongside them.
A sectional championship provided a prophetic ending to a group that produced three Big 30 All-Stars in its final season together. Mia Welty and Lilly Bentley were each selected to the second team in addition to Mallory Welty’s first team and Player of the Year nods.
Selflessness, their coach said, fueled them through losses and, more frequently, through wins.
“That type of thing makes it that much more special — when you got done, it didn’t matter who scored the points or got the rebounds,” Inga said. “Everyone was happy to be part of something special together.”
And special it was.
“I liked to talk with teammates in the locker room before games, making sure they feel comfortable in their role,” Mallory said. “I’ll never forget the memories with my teammates. Dancing in the locker room before games, going out to eat, playing with my sister and best friends, bus rides … everything.”
MALLORY LEARNED plenty from her sisters, including the older Kayla and Karly, who played for their mother before their younger sisters followed suit. Mallory thanked team athletic trainer Matt Gnan and longtime assistant coach Josh Brooks for their contributions toward her health and confidence throughout her career, and above all, to the family members who were beside her.
“I’ve watched my sisters since I was really, really young and watched my mom coach, so I was excited when my time came to play,” Mallory said. “My sisters always led by example and showed the importance of being a good teammate and a good person. My mom always made it a point to teach us about the qualities of being a good person, not just basketball. I learned a lot from them and wouldn’t be the player I am without them.”
Portville basketball will undoubtedly look different next season without the Welty twins. Inga will return, however, and as one group departs, another will take its place, bringing its own flavor to a proud program.
“My girls pick on me because I say, ‘this is the best group’ literally every year,” Inga said with a laugh. “I genuinely feel that we have really, really nice girls that want to come in and work hard. They value what it means to be a teammate and cherish what it means to be in the gym with each other.”
AS MALLORY and Mia graduate, however, they’ll leave something behind that other groups have not been able to accomplish — a sectional championship.
“It will be weird to not have a Welty on the court, but I have my niece, three sophomores and other kids coming up that will make it just like every other year,” Inga said. “I’ll say at the end of the season that, ‘Wow, that was the best year.’ That’s what’s special about coaching here.”