BOLIVAR — On the same day the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team handled Honeoye for its tournament title, the B-R softball team beat Addison in similar fashion for its own tourney crown.
Jessica Majot provided the second half of a 1-2 punch with Malayna Ayers, racking up 10 strikeouts while allowing just four hits and no walks to guide the Wolverines to a 9-2 triumph in the B-R Tournament championship on Saturday under the lights.
Majot and Madeline Thornton both had two hits and two RBI while Madigan Harris also had two hits for B-R (11-0), which plated all nine of its runs in the first four innings.
Ayers and Thornton each had first-inning RBI singles to give B-R an early 2-0 lead. Up 4-0 through two, Ayers notched a two-run double before scoring herself to make it 7-0 in third.
Addison pulled to within 7-2 on a two-run double in the fourth, but in the bottom half, Ayers, who pitched the Wolverines to victory in Game 1, added an RBI on a sacrifice fly and B-R tacked on one more run to all but seal it.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Portville 20, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0, 5 inns.
BOLIVAR — Mallory Welty went 3-for-5 with five runs and two RBI and combined with Alisha Dickerson on a two-hit shutout to lead Portville to a bounce-back win.
Welty and Dickerson issued no walks while the latter totaled four strikeouts.
Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI while Mia Welty was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and four RBI for the Panthers (11-1), who pounded out 20 hits as a team.
Caleigh Zollinger was 4-for-5, drove in three and scored twice and Sam Steadman was 2-for-3 with a double, run and one RBI.
Riley Stowe and Arianna Sierra had the two hits for Avoca/Prattsburgh.
Kosinski and Mia Welty made the All-Tournament Team for the Panthers.
FIRST ROUND
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0
BOLIVAR — Malayna Ayers twirled a two-hit shutout, fanning 11 and walking two, and also had two big hits to lead Bolivar-Richburg in its opener.
In the first, Ayers drove home Madigan Harris, who'd doubled, to give the Wolverines an early 1-0 lead. In the third, she posted an RBI double to make it 3-0 as B-R played runs in each of the first three frames and then rode Ayers' arm from there.
Ayers finished 3-for-3 while Harris, Paityn Johnston (run scored), McKinlee Harris and Haley Mascho all added hits for the Wolverines (10-0).
Addison 5, Portville 3
BOLIVAR — Addison broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run sixth and then held off a Portville push in the seventh to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season.
McKayla Miller struck out six while scattering six hits and no walks to lead the Knights. Brooklynn Seiger went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Jillian Ames doubled and scored and Ava Knowles knocked in two for Addison.
For Portville (10-1), Teagan Kosinski was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Mia Welty was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sam Steadman doubled with an RBI.
Mallory Welty equaled Miller's Pitching effort, striking out five while surrendering just six hits and two walks.
CCAA II EAST
Salamanca 11, Ellicottville 10
SALAMANCA — Kierstyn Klahn hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Salamanca (7-4, 6-4).
Ellicottville had rallied from a 9-6 deficit to a 10-9 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh before the Warriors responded in the bottom half, avenging an 11-4 loss earlier in the season.
Klahn and Jaelynne Brown both went 4-for-5 for the Warriors, who marked a season-high 20 hits. Emma Brown went 3-for-5 with a double and was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and three walks. Myra Breazeale went 3-for-4, Morgan Maybee was 2-for-5 and Rylee Grant hit a triple.
For Ellicottville (6-5), Courtney Marsh went 3-for-4 with a double, Allison Rowland was 2-for-4 with a double and Emmylu Carls went 2-for-3.
“I was super excited,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “It was kind of back and forth. Our girls finally came out and hit. It was Senior Day and our seniors really stepped up.”
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 12, Alfred-Almond 7
ALMOND — Sondra Guilford went 3-for-4 and Ashley Burrows had two hits, including a double, to spark GV/Belfast.
Hannah Southwick-Powers, Abby Sullivan and Raygen Haggstrom also had two hits for the JagDogs, who posted a season-high 14 hits. Up 7-6, GV/B outscored Alfred-Almond 5-1 over the final two innings to pull away.
Burrows held A-A to six hits while striking out four and walking one.
“It was a matter of getting those bats together," GV/B coach Mark Sullivan told wellsvillesports.com. "There were a lot of mistakes early on, and no one was finding that key hit to get that benefit that they needed. They had a good fifth inning and we had a good sixth and seventh inning. "Alfred-Almond has a good team. This was a good win against a team like them, especially with two weeks left in the season.”
Wellsville 8, East Aurora 0
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville celebrated its Senior Night with a 3-for-4 game and three RBI for the Lions’ lone senior, Marley Adams.
Wellsville pitcher Makenzie Cowburn threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 18 batters with two walks.
Cowburn went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Emma Dunaway and Natalie Adams both had two hits, including a double. Sawyer Burke also marked two hits and Makenna Dunbar hit her third home run of the season.
“Makenzie continues to dominate in the circle and it was really nice to see Marley get three hits on Senior Night,” Lions coach Matt Burke said. “Emma has been excellent hitting in the two hole all season.”
Alyssa Kingston hit a double for East Aurora in the first inning.
The win gives Wellsville (15-2) a 28-game home win streak, dating back to 2018.