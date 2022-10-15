For the second time in three weeks, Leslie Frazier is game-planning for one of the National Football League’s most uniquely talented quarterbacks.
Two Sundays ago, the Bills’ defensive coordinator was wrestling with how to stop Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
It sort of worked as the Ravens handed Buffalo a 23-20 gift victory.
This week, Frazier’s charge is to brainstorm a way to hold the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in check.
Jackson and Mahomes’ styles are a bit different, but both are incredibly disruptive.
For Jackson’s part, he’s the NFL’s top running quarterback – fast and elusive – and has enhanced his game by becoming a more efficient pocket passer.
Mahomes, though an effective and intuitive runner, is the far better passer. But his greatest skill is improvising, turning busted plays into big gainers via either his legs or arm.
AND TOMORROW afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, Frazier must conjure a way to minimize his impact.
In his four seasons plus five games, Mahomes, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, has thrown for 166 touchdowns and rushed for eight more.
“He’s an elite passer, one of the best quarterbacks in our league,” Frazier said. “We’ll have our hands full trying to contain him, and he’s got some weapons around him as well, so it will be a big challenge.”
What makes him special?
“The mobility, the accuracy, how smart he is … there are so many things that make it hard for the defensive coordinator because of what he’s capable of doing,” Frazier noted. “There are some things you can prepare for but he also does things you can’t prepare for. You see some things on tape and realize there aren’t many guys who can do it … there are so many rarities in his game.
“He’s a special player and you’ve just got to find a way to disrupt the timing somehow. He’s going to make some plays, he’s too talented not to. But you’ve got to limit the number of plays he makes.”
And Buffalo’s sixth-year assistant admitted the Chiefs star can get into defenders’ minds.
“When you go against an elite player of Patrick Mahomes’ caliber, you can’t let one play affect the next play.” Frazier said. “You’ve got to be able to move on because if you’re rewinding that play in your head, here comes another play and all of a sudden you’re behind the 8-ball and trying to catch up and that can be really tough. You have to focus your attention on the next play and not the previous one.”
KANSAS CITY has beaten Buffalo three times in four meetings over the last two seasons, twice in the playoffs, both in KC, including the galling “13 seconds” victory last January that the Bills are desperately trying to forget.
But Frazier maintains the Chiefs are a bit of a different team from the past two seasons as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the NFL’s premier deep threat, was traded to Miami at the end of a contract dispute.
“They’ve changed (a bit) because you take a player like Tyreek out of that equation and he was such a big part of the explosives he did for their offense,” he said. “But they’re still very efficient and do a good job of scoring points and attacking defenses.
“And as long as you have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback there’s not going to be a huge dropoff. He’s still the straw that stirs the drink and makes that offense go and he’s able to get all the other players involved.”
One player who’s even more involved is 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end Travis Kelce who, despite his size, is more of a hybrid wide receiver.
Though he and Hill attracted a high percentage of targets the previous four seasons, this year it’s changed.
Mahomes completed passes to nine different targets in Monday night’s tense 30-29 victory over the Raiders. But eight of those passes went Kelce’s way and he caught seven for a measly 25 yards … and, oh yeah, four touchdowns.
“That’s something a little bit different than when they targeted two or three players … they’re spreading it around a bit more and that makes it harder on defenses as well, trying to zero in on a certain package,” Frazier said.
Of Kelce, the former Vikings head coach pointed out, “He’s the top target in clutch situations for their offense so you don’t want to forget about him at all. He’s a guy that can really wreck the game … he’s a handful and we’ve got to figure out ways to slow him down and minimize the damage that he does. He’s a premier tight end for sure.
“You’re not going to completely shut him down, you’ve just got to try to control some of the effectiveness he can provide for an offense.”
Him … and Mahomes.
