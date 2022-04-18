Just two days before his team’s trip to Glens Falls — the pinnacle of Allegany-Limestone’s boys basketball season — Andy Maguire had a scare.
The A-L junior woke up not feeling right and made a trip to the emergency room. Maguire had spent a year out of school due to serious health issues when he was younger. Issues related to prior surgeries put him in the hospital for six hours only days before the Gators were set to play in the New York state Class B semifinal.
“A couple weeks ago, right before I went to Glens Falls, I was in the hospital and I had a complication,” Maguire said. “But all my teammates reached out and they were supportive, so it was really nice to have support with me even though I was in the hospital that day. I’m alright now.”
NATURALLY, at the time, Maguire worried he might miss out on the trip to help the Gators play for a chance at the state title.
“When I felt like I had to go to the hospital I was really nervous, I was like, ‘Oh man, I might not be able to go,’” Maguire said. “But luckily I was still able to go. It was one of the most fun times I’ve ever had with my basketball team. I didn’t get to play in Glens Falls, but I don’t care. I would rather be on the bench and be able to go than play and not be able to go.”
Stebbins may not have found the court that weekend, but his coaches and teammates all value him as a member of the team’s “bench mob.” His value to the team on the court and strength off of it made Maguire a perfect candidate in the eyes of the Times Herald’s basketball all-star committee to win the Randy Stebbins Memorial Award this season.
“I think it speaks a lot to me and how my parents raised me, like never stop trying to reach your goals,” Maguire said of the award. “I got really sick and I thought I would never be able to come back from that. But my parents were always there for me and I stuck through it.”
THE AWARD is named for the late Otto-Eldred girls basketball coach, whose life was cut short after a courageous battle with cancer. Since that year, when Stebbins’ team won the inaugural award, the Stebbins Memorial honors an individual or group associated with Big 30 basketball who shows exemplary perseverance.
These days, Maguire is able to live his life and play sports like any other boy in his class, either on the basketball court or now the baseball diamond in the spring.
But just a few years ago, he worried about his future in athletics.
At age 11, in the sixth grade, he fell seriously ill and was diagnosed with severe ulcerative colitis. He spent a year away from school necessitated by hospital stays and medical treatments that were harsh on his young body.
“Allegany’s a pretty small school, so when somebody is missing a year of school, the word gets around,” Maguire said. “Everybody knows, and all my friends are on the team too so they all know.”
He underwent surgeries in 2017 and 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic. During one such stay, he had an unexpected moment of fame when he met LeBron James during his visit to the hospital, asking the then-Cavalier,“Can you dunk on Lonzo (Ball) for me?” before a game against the Lakers, drawing a laugh from the NBA superstar.
Through it all, Maguire said he never lost sight of getting back on the field of play. He did exactly that through a physical training program and his regimen of healthy eating and lifestyle, keeping a positive attitude though he knows his disease will be with him for life.
“My doctors in Cleveland, they told me that I would be able to come back eventually if I worked hard,” Maguire said. “I never gave up on the goal of playing sports again. So with that I just never really thought that it was out of the picture so I was able to keep going.”
