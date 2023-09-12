BELFAST — The Genesee Valley/Belfast boys soccer team avenged its only loss to date by defeating Bolivar-Richburg Tuesday night.
Ian MacKenzie scored the opening goal for GVBC just six minutes into the game on an Evan Turybury assist, a lead that stood through the first half. B-R tied the game with 20 minutes remaining on an unassisted Reiss Gaines goal, but GVBC answered with a Turybury goal assisted by MacKenzie with 4:14 remaining for a 2-1 win in Allegany County Div. I play.
In net for GVBC (3-1), Kyle McCumiskey made 10 saves. For B-R (3-2), David Abdo made 11 saves.
“Great ballgame,” GVBC coach Mark Sullivan said. “They beat us in our tournament in the championship game 10 days ago. The boys came out and played really well tonight. So did they. It was a good game, evenly matched. We just made it count in the end when we needed it.”
CCAA III EAST
Randolph 10, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
RANDOLPH — Randolph’s Cooper Freeman scored three goals with two assists to pace the Cardinals to 4-0.
Diego Stradi added two goals and two assists and Isaac Pihlblad also scored twice. Griffin Nelson, Jacob Zink and Peyton McClune added a goal each while Drew Hind had two assists and Zak Kachermeyer and Ayden Shields had one assist each. Delsin Tallchief made eight saves in the Cardinals’ shutout.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-4.
Ellicottville 4, Portville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville (4-1, 1-0) picked up a win over defending league champion Portville to open its CCAA III East schedule with goals from three different players, led by Sam Edwards’ two.
Edwards scored twice with one assist, Maddox Johnson scored once and Owen Doherty had a goal and an assist. Also tallying assists were Kyle Robinson and Aiden Harrington.
Evan Bauer made 11 saves for the Eagles in a clean sheet effort.
For Portville (2-3, 0-1), Troy VanSickle made eight saves.
NON-LEAGUE
Northstar Christian 3, Houghton 1
HILTON — Josh Davidson scored the lone goal for Houghton (1-3-1) in a road loss.
Panthers goalie Marco Zanini had a busy night keeping his team in the game with 14 saves.
Northstar’s Lorenzo Danesi scored twice, Johnny Darby added a goal and Trevor Nasso made four saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 1, Wellsville 0, 2OT
BOLIVAR — Mere seconds away from a potential tie, Raegan Giardini scored the game’s lone goal in the final minute of the second overtime to deliver a victory for Bolivar-Richburg (4-1).
Sommer Beckwith assisted on the game-winner. B-R goalkeeper Caitlyn Steiner made 16 saves to preserve the shutout for B-R.
For Wellsville (2-3), Lydia Kaye made two saves.