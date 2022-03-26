One coach has awaited his assignment for two years. The other learned of hers just a week ago.
As Eric Lutz and Molly McMahon prepare to coach the 2022 Big 30 Senior Classic, however, they do so with a common goal — to watch and coach the area’s top Big 30 girls basketball senior talent.
“Yes, I’m the coach, but there’s not much coaching involved in a game like this,” said McMahon, who will lead the NY girls. “I’m just going to sit back and enjoy watching these senior girls play and compete.”
McMahon’s father, former Olean coach Don Scholla, was originally slated to coach the N.Y. girls in their annual exhibition against Pennsylvania. That was in the spring of 2020, however.
After back-to-back games were canceled, Scholla and Lutz each accepted the same coaching invitation they did two years prior. With Scholla unable to coach due to a recent surgery, however, McMahon stepped up in his place.
“My dad was hoping he’d still be able to coach,” McMahon said. “When he determined he couldn’t, he asked if I could do it — my husband, Jeff (former Portville standout and Bolivar-Richburg girls coach), might help me out, as well.”
McMahon will make her Senior Classic coaching debut in Sunday’s game, scheduled to tip off from Portville Central School at 2 p.m. Lutz will make his Classic coaching debut, as well, and after accepting an invitation to coach the Pennsy girls two long years ago, the former Smethport boss is ready.
“I went to watch my son play in it his senior year and I know a lot of the coaches who have been involved in the game,” Lutz said. “When (the Big 30) asked me to do it, there was no doubt that I would. I think it’s good for the kids and I thought it would be nice to help them out in that way.”
Lutz will have talent from across four counties at his disposal, including a pair of Lady Hubbers. Danielle Nelson and Coryn McClain were still in junior high when Lutz headed Smethport’s varsity program, but remembers their basketball careers well, as he kept score for the Lady Hubbers this season.
“I got out when they were in 8th grade, so I only got to work with them in junior high,” Lutz said. “I talked to both of them and they seemed excited for me to coach them in their last game as seniors.”
McClain is one of four forwards on the Pa. roster, which also includes Kaci Stelene (Johnsonburg), Megan Hyde (Northern Potter) and Isabelle Caskey (St. Marys). Six guards round out the Keystone group, including Payton Delhunty (Ridgway), Julie Peterson (Ridgway), Courtney Martin (Northern Potter), Liz Frame (Coudersport) and Nelson.
McMahon, who most recently coached at Cuba-Rushford, will lead a guard-heavy N.Y. group that features Portville stars Mia and Mallory Welty in the back court. McMahon — a teacher at Portville — is familiar with the Weltys’ game, but Sunday will be her first opportunity to coach them.
“They are two great young ladies, and not only great players, but great people,” McMahon said. “I’m sure it will be a special experience for them to play one more time on their home court. They’re coming off of a sectional win, so they’ve had a very successful season and successful careers at Portville.”
NY will feature eight guards — Anayah Parks-Barker (Olean), Gianna DeRose (Allegany-Limestone), Emma Cole (Fillmore), Marley Adams (Wellsville), Emily Costello (Wellsville), Alex Minnekine (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), and Mia and Mallory Welty.
Myah Fox (Pioneer) and Jadyn Mucher (Fillmore) will take the front-court reps for the Empire State group.
Despite the three-week break most athletes have enjoyed before the Classic, preparation has been minimal — the teams will gather for the first time on game day.
“We get together half an hour before the game starts,” Lutz said. “I’m just trying to match up some point guards, shooting guards and forwards so we’re the same in both sets.”
Sunday will mark the sixth installment of the game, which was played annually from 2015-19 before back-to-back cancellations. The boys’ installment of the game will follow the girls, tipping at 4 p.m.
“I just hope they have fun and enjoy the moment,” Lutz said. “They earned the right to play in this game. Hopefully, everything goes well and they get everything out of it that they should.”
McMahon concurred.
“It’s a great experience for them,” she said. “I’ll try to get to know them a bit before our brief practice and let them do their thing.”