Perhaps I should open a tackle store.
My backroom shelves and drawers are bulging with numerous tackle boxes and drawers stuffed full of fishing lures. Most of those lures are specific to certain waters and species of fish. If you’re no longer targeting those waters, you seldom use the designated tackle. Whenever the urge to thin out this mass of lures and consolidate them comes over me, memories of why they were purchased and the fish they caught stop me. How can you discard lures that work? Even scarier is the fact tackle companies go out of business or are bought out. Suddenly, a go-to lure is no longer available. Enough to give a serious fisherman nightmares.
JUST THIS week is a perfect example. For years I carried a Rebel Wee R in my tackle box. It dives quickly and in most lakes it’s a difficult lure to fish because of weed growth. But I’d caught so many pike and bass in the Kinzua Dam with it over the years there was no way it hadn’t earned a spot in the box.
Over time the Wee R simply became buried in the clutter. Recently it became a priority to eliminate some lures in my smaller tackle box; the lid wouldn’t shut. Too many lures in the same compartment inevitably tangle their hooks together, creating a real mess. You can spend 10 minutes just trying to extricate the lure you want from the five others it snarled with. So, it became necessary to remove the less desirable lures I was least likely to use.
The Wee R was rediscovered in a nearly hopeless jumble of crankbaits, and after extricating it from the mess I sharpened the hooks and admired the many teeth marks on the back of the lure, mementos from pike and muskies.
TUESDAY, Uncle Leo Hayes and I hit the dam. After 30 minutes of fishing, the Wee R popped into my mind. I snapped it on immediately. My little voice told me I’d done the right thing and this gave me additional confidence in my old lure. Having confidence in your bait, believe it or not, can make the difference between catching fish or not. That statement may sound a bit out there but time and again I’ve seen it proven true.
Uncle Leo knew every foot of the long shoreline we were fishing. He pointed out a notch in the bank, remarking bass hung there. The Wee R fell inches from the shoreline and a smallmouth slammed it. After quite a tussle, smallmouth never quit battling, the fish was in the net.
Further on, he pointed out a stretch of deeper water. Again, his prediction was accurate. A keeper smallmouth and a release. His next suggestion enjoyed my full confidence. A spunky smallmouth followed by a nice pike. The Deep Wee R was slaying them.
AS YOU can see, it’s almost impossible to discard any lure you’ve enjoyed success with in the past. You just never know when it will be the exact bait the fish want. On the dam the Wee R was magic, on other lakes, not so.
Muskies are notoriously difficult to catch. Fishing an entire day without a strike or follow isn’t unusual at all. Some of the muskie shows you see take place over two long weeks of filming and fishing. Even the pros have to spend long hours on the best muskie lakes in the country to have success.
Now, during those long hours of fruitless casting you always believe deep in your heart that “if” you had that magic lure you’d catch a lunge. Lunge lures are large, so you buy dozens looking for that magic solution. They take up a lot of space and are expensive. Muskie fishermen have large tackle boxes filled with many, many lures. Time for an addition?
For the most part this is just boredom. If you have a Suick, black and silver No. 5 bucktail Mepps, Saltwater Bomber Long A in silver and gold, a Crane bait and a noisy surface lure you really don’t require additional lures. When the lunge turns on, you’ll have hits and follows and catch muskies. When they turn off, they disappear. But, will I sell my other muskie lures? Can’t do it. Maybe one day that lure …
However, one particular lure may be very productive wherever you go. But different lakes have different forage fish. A perch pattern in a lake with a healthy perch population is a sure bet, but the next lake you fish black and silver may be the preferred color. Day in and day out black and silver is very difficult to beat in any lake or river. But you can’t ignore the perch pattern, or if the waters are dirty, fire tiger is the go-to color. You may have the right lure with the correct action, but one color will out-fish the other. As you can see, just adding two or three effective color combinations increases a good lure’s number to two or three and that’s not counting a spare lure if you lose the original. Suddenly one lure blossomed to six or nine.
You probably won’t be shocked to learn I’m heading out the door to buy some new lures. An unmarked, loudly rattling crank of mine had no identifying marks at all on it. I just discovered they’re made by Berkley and on sale. I have to go.