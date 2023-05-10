YORKSHIRE — Sophomore Brody Ludwig entered Wednesday night’s game with a miniscule 0.7 earned run average as the ace of the Pioneer baseball team.
That number went down again after his latest ECIC Div. III start.
Ludwig threw a complete-game one-hitter, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning as Pioneer won a pitcher’s duel Wednesday against Maryvale, 1-0. He struck out 12 batters with two walks.
“He’s only a sophomore and he’s been dominant,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “He does nothing but pitch against the top teams in our division.”
Ludwig has 40 strikeouts and five walks so far this year.
“He’s been lights out,” Buncy said. “He pitched against Maryvale who was undefeated (in the league), Depew, all the top teams. He’s having a year for us.”
Zack Carder’s one-out single in the third inning drove in Jacob Kopinski to supply the game’s only run. Kopinski went 2-for-3 to lead the Panthers (9-3, 6-3) at the plate.
Maryvale’s Hunter Murphy threw all six innings, striking out six with three walks and allowing six hits. The Flyers fell to 13-3 (8-1 in league).
AT YORKSHIRE
R H E