Bonnies

St. Bonaventure freshman Barry Evans (center, in white) finishes a layup in traffic during a recent practice inside the Reilly Center. The Putnam product has reportedly impressed in the early going and could well be in line for the starting small forward position.

 St. Bonaventure athletics photo

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a six-part series centering on the coming St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season from the five writers from the Times Herald and Bradford Era who will be contributing to the Bona coverage this year. Today: A look at the potential depth chart for the 2022-23 campaign. Tomorrow: Athletic Director Joe Manhertz discusses navigating the transfer portal and NIL legislation).

ST. BONAVENTURE — A year ago, this story almost didn’t have to be written.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social