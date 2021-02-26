HINSDALE — Nine days later, Cam Loucks was still the difference.
Earlier this month, the Scio and Hinsdale boys basketball teams had to postpone their game just after halftime due a player (non-COVID-related) illness. On Thursday, in a move reminiscent of a rained out baseball game, the squads picked it back up mid-play, 15 seconds into the third frame.
And Scio’s 6-foot-2 big man, despite missing time with an injury, made sure his team came out on top.
Loucks continued his scoring onslaught this season, racking up 39 points — on two different days — to guide Scio to a 58-56 triumph in this continuation of an Allegany County Division II matchup.
Back on Feb. 16, the senior forward scored 26 points to stake the Tigers to a 30-19 halftime lead. On Thursday, however, he suffered an ankle injury early in the restart, forcing him to miss much of those two quarters.
And that’s when Hinsdale mounted a comeback.
The Bobcats outscored Scio 24-9 in the third quarter as Loucks was limited to just three points in the period. That gave them a 43-41 lead, which they were able to maintain for much of the final eight minutes. Loucks mustered 10 more points in the fourth, though, as Scio used a narrow gap (17-13) to pull out the win.
Brenden Loucks added 15 points for the Tigers (4-2), combining with Cam for 54 of Scio’s 58 points. Zach Byrne dropped in 21 points, Cody Barton had 11 and each sank three 3-pointers for the Bobcats (1-4).
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 47, Franklinville 44FRANKLINVILLE — Clayton Rowland (4 assists) had a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds and Ellicottville survived to remain unbeaten.
Logan Grinols notched 10 points and six rebounds, Leif Jimerson also had 10 and Wyatt Chudy pulled down seven boards for the Eagles (6-0, 4-0). Trailing 19-16 at the break, Ellicottville used a 20-13 third quarter (with Rowland netting 10 of his 15 in the period) to move in front, then fended off the Panthers over the final eight minutes.
Logan Frank (4 assists) totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds while Blake Frank (3 assists) registered 18 points, five rebounds for Franklinville (4-2). With 2.2 seconds left, Blake had a decent game-tying look from halfcourt, but his shot rimmed out.
“It was a hard-fought game on both sides,” FCS coach Scott Shenk said. “We didn’t play very well in the first half, but still went in with a lead. They had a big third quarter, they got it up to seven, and we just weren’t able to overcome that in the fourth.”
Cattaraugus-LV 61, Forestville 45CATTARAUGUS — John Visnesky had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Elijah Perkins posted 13 points and five steals to key Cattaraugus-LV.
Gage Furl added 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves (3-3), who used two big quarters and 3-point shooting to pull away. C-LV outscored the Hornets 51-22 over the two middle frames to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 58-32 advantage.
It also sank 10 treys, getting those from seven different players.
Javier West piled up 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Cole Szumigala and Devon Robinson each had five boards for Foresville.
IAC
New Life Christian 60, Gow School 52ALLEGANY — Timothy Hutter poured in 37 points and Judah Ampiah-Kwofi posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to key New Life.
NLC used a 15-8 second quarter to build a bit of a lead, then maintained it while topping Gow for the second time this year.
“Judah came up big for us on a night when we were a bit off,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “His scoring, rebounding and overall effort made the difference.”
Mark Burris had 23 points for Gow.
AT HINSDALE Scio (58)
B. Loucks 4 7-9 15, Ford 2 0-0 4, C. Loucks 13 11-17 39, Faulkner 0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 18-26 58.
Hinsdale (56)
Byrne 9 0-0 21, E. Cashimere 4 1-1 9, S. Cashimere 2 0-0 4, Keenan 3 0-0 9, Rossman 1 0-0 2, Barton 5 1-2 11. Totals: 24 2-3 56. Scio 18 30 41 58 Hinsdale 14 19 43 56
Three-point goals: Scio 2 (C. Loucks); Hinsdale 6 (Byrne 3, Keenan 3). Total fouls: Scio 7, Hinsdale 20. Fouled out:
E. Cashimere.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Ellicottville (47)
March 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 4 0-0 10, DeKay 1 0-0 2, Dietrich 3 0-0 6, Rowland 7 1-5 15, Chudy 1 0-3 2, Grinols 3 1-1 10. Totals: 20 2-9 47.
Franklinville (44)
Bielecki 1 0-0 2, B. Frank 7 3-4 18, Peters 1 0-0 2, Terwilliger 1 0-2 2, L. Frank 8 2-3 20, Stewart 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 5-10 44. Ellicottville 11 16 36 47 Franklinville 12 19 32 44
Three-point goals: Eville 5 (Jimerson 2, Grinols 3); Frank. 3 (B. Frank, L. Frank 2). Total fouls: Eville 13, Frank. 19. Fouled out:
L. Frank (F).
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Forestville (45)
Smith 0 1-2 1, West 10 6-9 31, Willmore 1 0-0 3, Vigue 1 1-2 3, Szumigala 1 2-6 4, Reuben 0 1-4 1, Hemphill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-23 45.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (61)
Colton 2 0-0 6, Allen 3 0-0 8, Savidge 1 0-0 3, Perkins 6 0-0 13, Volk 2 0-1 4, Frentz 2 0-1 5, Halterman 3 0-0 8, Visnesky 4 3-9 12, Eisensmith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-11 61. Forestville 10 17 32 45 CL 7 32 58 61
Three-point goals: Forest. 6 (West 5, Willmore); CLV 10 (Colton 2, Allen 2, Savidge, Perkins, Frentz, Halterman 2, Visnesky). Total fouls: Forest. 16, CLV 21. Fouled out:
None.
AT ALLEGANY Gow School (52)
Burris 9 1-1 23, Russel 6 2-3 14, Gelman 1 0-0 2, Rhine 1 0-0 3, Welcher 0 2-2 2, Derronette 2 4-8 8. Totals: 19 9-14 52.
New Life Christian (60)
Hutter 15 6-6 37, Andoh 1 1-2 3, Ampiah-Kwofi 7 0-0 14, Terrison 1 0-0 2, Ofori 0 1-2 1, No Hanson-Nortey 0 2-2 2, Na Hanson-Nortey 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 11-14 60 Gow 11 19 36 52 NLCS 10 25 42 60
Three-point goals: Gow 5 (Burris 4, Rhine); NLCS 1 (Hutter). Total fouls: Gow 13, NLCS 16. Fouled out: Gelman (G).