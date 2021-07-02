PORTVILLE — For Jayden Lassiter, this wasn’t a conflict.
This was an opportunity.
And he, like a number of athletes, particularly wrestlers, who were thrust into the most challenging segment of the local high school sports year, seized it.
On June 9, just after 6 p.m., the Portville senior took the mat for his 172-pound bout, winning by fall in a mere 25 seconds as part of the Panthers’ 48-18 dual meet victory over Salamanca. Within minutes, he’d discarded his wrestling singlet for a tank top, scurrying from the gymnasium to the track, where he won the 100-meter dash in 11.8 seconds, earning key points in Portville’s 76-51 triumph over Chautauqua Lake.
“He’s right there, he got off the mat and said, ‘Coach, is it okay if I go down to the track meet now?’” PCS wrestling coach Matt Milne recalled. “I said, ‘Yep, see ya later, go get after it.’ Yeah, just like that. (It was) just lucky timing that we were both at home that night.
“And it was on his Senior Night, too.”
For Lassiter, one of the top overall athletes in the area, it was no problem — 36 total seconds of work. It was, however, a microcosm of what any number of local athletes and coaches endured during a hectic — and pushed back — spring campaign, which in this pandemic year included a wedged-in wrestling season.
There was a constant need to “pull it off.”
THAT WAS the case not only during the season itself, but amid the brief overlap between the “Fall II” and spring campaigns and during the month of June, when sports have typically concluded and the school year is nearing an end. And it made for plenty of unique anecdotes along the way.
Lucas McKenna, for instance, played quarterback for the Salamanca football team in its Section 6 Class D championship matchup with Franklinville/Ellicottville on May 14 and was the baseball team’s Opening Day starter some 13 hours later. A handful of Portville athletes, on May 15, went to softball practice in the morning and then helped the volleyball team to a sectional title win over Gowanda later that day.
Nate Gabler, an accomplished Olean High wrestler, pulled off what Lassiter did, once winning his match inside the Olean Intermediate Middle School before going out and securing two individual track wins.
Portville’s Dakota Mascho, meanwhile, made the most of his two-sport situation, winning the individual Section 6 Division II wrestling title in the 160-pound weight class while helping the Panthers’ baseball team an unbeaten regular season and a spot in the Class C championship game.
IT WASN’T always perfect, and it was far from easy.
In some cases, athletes found ways to be able to play two different sports. In others, they were forced to choose.
Wrestlers missed matches for baseball games and track meets and vice versa. Lassiter actually had to miss wrestling sectionals and the chance at 100 career wins (to not mention graduation) due to his commitment to join the Marines.
Throughout that six-week span, however, those coaches and athletes always did what they could to “pull it off.”
“The hardest part was just overcoming (the fact) that you’re competing with two other sports that you don’t normally compete with for athletes,” Milne acknowledged. “They’ve (wrestlers) already normally played, and that makes it hard to try to ask them to make a decision between the two or ask them to play two sports. I think that made it tough.
“But the kids were able to accommodate as much as possible without trying to ‘declare a major.’ I mean, you want to declare a major, but you also just want to be, if you’re available that night, ‘let’s see if we can’t get you where you need to be.’”
TO HELP navigate the chaos, Milne held 6 a.m. wrestling practices so that dual-sport athletes could still get to their afternoon games or workouts. He held his regularly slated 3-5 p.m. practices for everyone else.
“We were going two practices a day just to try to accommodate as many kids as we could,” said Milne, who noted that, as a coach, he was sometimes a part of three different practices in one day (between wrestling and modified football).
It was trying and, for wrestling teams primarily, a little unfair. The grappling squads, after all, were generally the odd team out when athletes were forced to choose, leaving most with a shell of their roster and a slew of forfeits in the scorebook.
Ultimately, though, it was worth it, Milne acknowledged.
Having to choose between (and sometimes getting to play) two sports was much better than having none at all. And after facing more uncertainty than perhaps any other sport, at least local wrestling teams were given some semblance of a season.
“For my young kids that needed the experience, another year off would have … they needed some mat time,” Milne said. “If anything, just being on a mat practicing is as important as getting the matches. Then for the seniors, it was nice to be able to try to get them near career milestones.”
Of Lassiter’s situation, he added: “I’m kind of bummed we didn’t get Jayden to 100 wins; he finished with 97. He’d have needed (to win sectionals) to do it, but I think he would have been right there. He went into the Marines the day after the sectional qualifiers were over … and wanted to spend some time with family before he left.”
In the end, Portville could take pride in having survived the spring gauntlet.
“I won’t lie to you, though,” Milne said with a chuckle. “I don’t desire to do it again.”