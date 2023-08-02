(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 49th Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, the 50th anniversary game. Today, the New York defense.)
Ready to coach in his third Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, Brendan Carter has a unique perspective of the game.
In 2012, Frewsburg Central School’s longtime defensive assistant was thrust into the role of head coach when Terry Gray fell ill. In 2014, Carter served as a defensive coordinator for the New York side – the same responsibility he will have when the 49th Classic kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
What is his greatest takeaway from those experiences?
“These players are all-stars,” Carter said. “They’re in this game for a reason. Every single guy on defense is a football player. A big part of my job I think is to give them some direction and then let them be football players. I don’t want them thinking. I don’t want them to have to figure things out on game day. I want them to just go and react and play fast.”
Carter has been one of Gray’s top defensive assistants since Gray started as Frewsburg’s coach in 2002. Both men are retiring from coaching at the high school level, with the Big 30 game a final farewell.
With Carter on staff, New York topped Pennsylvania in 2012 and 2014. The Empire State hasn’t won since 2015, but if the NY defense is as good as Carter has witnessed in practice, that six-game losing streak may end Saturday.
“They have been absolutely amazing to watch and witness,” Carter said. “They’ve picked up everything that I have challenged them with very quickly and at a high level. They have the potential to be a very dominant unit.”
Rob Collver, another longtime Gray assistant, is helping Carter on the defensive side of the ball. Collver is set to take over as Frewsburg’s head coach this fall.
Carter said he has had to teach some of the players how to execute in the four-defensive lineman-three-linebacker alignment that is required in the game.
“Some of the guys I have never played a 4-3 in their lives,” he said. “So I had to teach them how to play linebacker in a 4-3. Other than that, I’m like, ‘Tackle the guy with the football.’”
The unit has also helped the offense get acclimated.
“A lot of the time we’re working with the offense trying to help them get their timing down, help them get all their stuff down that they need to,” Cater said. “To me, this game is won and lost by the offensive line. If you can create holes and you can protect your quarterback, you’re going to be successful. If you can’t, it’s going to be really hard to move the football.”
In the last workouts ahead of the game, the goal is to put the finishing touches on building a cohesive defense.
“A big part of it now is the bonding and getting the boys to completely trust each other,” Carter said. “The big thing I do with the way I set my defense up is so they can play fast because the guy behind him is going to help to make him right. Say the defensive end plays fast and aggressive and he makes a mistake, it’s OK because the linebacker behind him is going to fill the opposite way. And he can play fast and aggressive because the safety over the top of his head is going to come down and fill as needed to make the linebacker right.”
Carter is overseeing a 17-player unit that will go up against a Pennsy offense guided by coach Jim Penley and his Eisenhower staff.
The defensive tackles are Chris Bargy (Olean High), Jake Parris (Allegany-Limestone), and Matt Burlingame (Southwestern). Raiden Terhune (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Dakota Krygier (Pioneer), and Jason Tarr (Salamanca) are listed as ends.
The front seven of the defense is rounded by linebackers Caiden Zollinger (Portville), Ahren Faller (Allegany-Limestone), Ben Brol (Franklinville-Ellicottville), Brad John, Franklinville-Ellicottville), and Haven Kellogg (Cuba-Rushford).
Listed at cornerback are Anthony DeCapua (Allegany-Limestone), Walker Bekiel (Pioneer), and Maverick Cass (Pioneer). The safeties are Jason McGraw (Salamanca), Ben Isaman (Portville), and Jacob Herbert (Allegany-Limestone).