NUNDA — The Fillmore baseball team had waited 22 years for this.
Bill Nolan had waited nearly twice that long, coaching multiple sports at Fillmore over the last 40 years, including 18 as the varsity softball coach and the last 14 as the baseball boss, with seven previous trips to a sectional final and any number of victories, but no hardware to show for it.
On Tuesday, both Nolan and the Eagles claimed the title that had eluded them.
Graham Cahill delivered another big-time pitching performance, Brent Zubikowski provided the big blast — a three-run first-inning home run — and Nolan and Fillmore ended the drought with a 4-3 triumph over Avoca/Prattsburgh and former Big 30 stalwart Dennie Miles in the Section 5 Class D championship at Keshequa.
THE EAGLES had reached the title game in 2017 under Nolan, but fell short of a sectional crown when their impressive 16-2 season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to Lyndonville in the D1 final. Five years later, they were finally able to write that missing chapter, garnering the program’s first sectional title since 2000 and Nolan’s first in four decades on an FCS sideline.
And its dream campaign isn’t over: Fillmore (16-3) will now meet Section 6 titleist Clymer/Sherman/Panama in Saturday’s Class D Far West Regional at noon in Salamanca.
“It’s a great feeling,” Nolan managed afterward. “The kids deserve it, they’ve worked hard all year. There are actually a couple of neat stories that tie in to what we accomplished today, not just with me, but we actually have a kid (Damon Potter) whose father (Dane Potter) was on the 2000 championship team.
“It’s been a neat experience already.”
Down 1-0 in the first, top-seeded Fillmore responded right away when Alex Ellsworth drew a leadoff walk and Zach Sisson pounded a double to right to put runners at second and third. Zubikowski then sent a bomb to left that gave the Eagles an edge they’d never fully relinquish.
No. 2 Avoca/Prattsburgh got a run back in the second on a Tucker Gerych solo shot and tied it in the third when Pacey Hopkins tripled and scored on an RBI single from Jamel Crowder, but — just as it did in a 1-0 victory over C.G. Finney in the semifinals — Fillmore was able to muster the one-run difference it needed.
IN THE fifth, Aiden Wagner doubled before being moved over to third and then watched as Cahill sent a pop-up into foul territory. A/P’s Macoy Putnam made a spectacular catch for the out, but it allowed Wagner to tag up and come home with the go-ahead score.
“It was an incredible catch over the shoulder,” Nolan noted, “but Aiden tagged up and made it home. It wasn’t even close. It was a nice run to get.”
Fillmore had two more baserunners in that inning, but couldn’t quite scratch another run across. In the end, however, Cahill didn’t need one. Four days after tossing an 11-strikeout, three-hit shutout to lead the Eagles past Finney, Cahill was given the ball again, and again he came through, striking out five while scattering six hits in another complete-game effort.
Avoca/Prattsburgh threatened in the sixth by putting two runners on with no outs, but Fillmore retired the next three batters, including a pair of strikeouts from Cahill, to keep it a 4-3 game. In the seventh, Hopkins lined a two-out single to again give the Titans a chance, but Cahill and the Eagles held on once more.
Cahill was named Tournament MVP for his efforts in both the semifinals and finals.
“His control was pretty good again,” Nolan said of Cahill. “We’ve had good pitching really all season, and that just makes things a lot easier. We have kids that throw strikes, including Graham, and that really helps.”
Jude Beardsley added two hits for the Eagles, which overcame five errors for the thrilling victory. Haden Abbott and Crowder combined to strike out six and allow nine hits for Avoca/Prattsburgh, which finished the season 16-7.
“Bill and his boys deserve this,” a Fillmore official said afterward. “(Bill’s) been in a handful of sectional championships and lost some real heartbreakers. (It’s) a cleansing moment.”