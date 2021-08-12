ST. BONAVENTURE — As the youngest of four boys, Kyle Lofton didn’t exactly have it easy growing up.
His older brothers, he remembered, used to “beat on me when I was little; every single day, beat on me, beat on me.” They made sure that the baby of the family never got the better of them in a game of one-on-one (until recently, anyway).
Lofton grew up in, and ultimately thrived in, that competitive environment. Whether it was with his siblings, friends or opponents in the basketball hotbeds of New Jersey, he was constantly trying to prove himself. “I think that made me tougher,” he said. “It made me who I am now.”
And it provides something of an explanation for why the star St. Bonaventure point guard nearly has as many career technical fouls (10) as he does 20-point games (14).
Lofton is an emotional player, and person, by trade. He’s competitive almost to a fault … if you consider making sure that Bona left UD Arena with an Atlantic 10 Tournament championship trophy a fault. And he wants you to know: if he’s ever gone slightly overboard throughout the course of a heated contest, it’s only because he cares.
“If you see any of my games, people (are) acting like, ‘why are you a hothead? Why do you get so many techs?’” Lofton, with a laugh, said recently on the Zach Schumaker podcast. “But it’s just really because I love the game. It’s nothing against the other opponent. At the end of the day, we’re all friends. I’ve never seen anyone as the enemy, I never disliked anyone.
“Growing up with my brothers really helped me become the tough player that I am.”
How do Mark Schmidt and the Bona coaching staff feel about Lofton’s penchant for collecting Ts, a double-edged sword that seems to invigorate the Bonnies while giving some momentum to the opponent?
“I feel like (they’re) used to it now,” he said. “They try to keep me as calm as I can … they know I’m emotional. I do these same things in practice; I even yell at them sometimes, we get into it. But it’s nothing but love at the end of the day. I think they love me for it, they embrace me for it, so I’m thankful for them.”
Lofton was an open book in his segment, touching on everything from his scholastic days, to his recruitment at Bona, to his collegiate career to this point and the sky-high expectations for this season. Here are a couple of his more candid comments from the over hour-long interview, which can be found on Schumaker’s YouTube channel (SchuZ):
On his role in helping to lure prep school teammate Osun Osunniyi to Bona:
“The way me and Shoon are now, we’re very close,” he said. “At Putnam (Science Academy), we weren’t even that close. But on the court, it’s like we have something. Of every big man I’ve played with, I feel like (with) him, we had something right away. It was weird …
“Before he came to PSA, he was already committed to La Salle. Their coach got fired and Ashley Howard became the coach and he didn’t want that anymore. So he’s looking for schools and we happened to offer him. I was just playing around like ‘yo, bro, let’s team up,’ and he’s laughing, joking and saying ‘I will,’ but I didn’t believe him because at the time, he had Syracuse, Georgetown (offering), and I’m like, ‘you’re not coming to St. Bonaventure,’ and he’s like, ‘bro, yes I will. I want to play with you,’ and then from there, we just clicked and we became better friends. Now we’re about to go into Year 5 so it should be special.”
On choosing Bona over Atlantic 10 rival UMass:
UMass had a sophomore guard at the time (Luwane Pipkins) and Bona had two seniors (Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley). And it was, ‘do I want to play right away or sit on the bench,’ so I just took Bona knowing that I could really play right away. They needed a point guard, they came to my school, they visited a lot; (former assistant Dwayne) Lee being from New Jersey, that was also a reason why.
“So just seeing that, that really wasn’t a hard choice. People say Olean isn’t really in a good spot, but I don’t really care about that. My main focus is to be a professional basketball player at the end of the day and I feel like Bona is going to help me do what I need to do to stay focused (on that).”
On his relationship with Schmidt:
“I like him a lot; that’s my guy, I think he’s funny. In the season, he’s laser-focused, but when we’re not in season, he’s probably the biggest trash-talker you’ll ever meet. He’s always talking trash. But when it comes to the season, he’ll tell you, ‘I’m a different person.’ He’s locked in, he’s always prepared. He’s the most humble guy when we come into the season. He’ll take the lightest (opponent) and say, ‘but we can’t take them lightly, they’re very good.
“He’s just trying to make sure we stay focused, that we don’t overlook anyone, so hat’s off to him.”
On gaining Schmidt’s confidence almost from the get-go:
“What made me this good is his trust. Players don’t really play that good if you’ve got to keep looking back. I made a mistake, do I have to look at the bench? I never felt that way with Coach Schmidt. I always knew he trusted me, even in practice. He says the bare minimum; he just says things to motivate me, things to help me get better. He doesn’t really yell at me. And when a guy plays like that, they play free, they could be themselves.
“That’s an example of good coaching … having trust in a guy.”
On realizing his dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament, though it ended with an ugly loss to LSU:
“It was fun. I walked out there (inside Assembly Hall at Indiana) looking around like, ‘Wow, I’m really here.’ I saw my mom, my family, my friends. This is a special moment, this is what I dreamed about and worked so hard for, to reach this goal.
“I’m kind of happy it went the way it went (a 76-61 loss to the Tigers); I played probably the worst basketball I’ve played in my life. My team, we didn’t really play good at all, we couldn’t make a shot. And I just think it showed us, we can compete with these teams; defensively, we were fine. It’s just we didn’t score any baskets to keep up.
“I just feel like that gave us fuel to know how good we can be next year and hopefully we can make a run in the tournament instead of just playing one game and being out.”
