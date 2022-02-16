ST. BONAVENTURE — Kyle Lofton got into the lane, again, and tossed up an easy alley-oop pass to Osun Osunniyi.
And, in that moment, history was made.
Two minutes earlier, Dominick Welch caught a Lofton pass on the wing and buried a 3-pointer, his seventh of the game, giving him 23 points for the night.
Again, some personal history was made.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, while weathering some deadly 3-point shooting, executed to near perfection against Massachusetts’ zone, thrived again in transition and produced another stellar offensive outing for the home crowd.
And, its collective chase at history continued.
LOFTON SET a school record with a head-turning 17 assists and Welch set career highs in both categories to lead Bona to a wild 83-71 triumph over UMass on Wednesday night before a listed crowd of 3,452 inside the Reilly Center. Lofton broke the previous mark of 14, held by Marques Green, with 6:18 left to play. Welch finished 7-of-9 from deep while finishing with a 10-rebound double-double.
Behind that duo, the Bonnies filleted the Atlantic 10’s worst defense with 25 assists on 31 baskets, a 10-of-20 mark from 3-point range and a 55 percent clip from the field. In doing so, they checked off the second of four-straight home games and won their fourth in a row for the first time since starting 4-0.
“We just got the ball to the open spot,” said Lofton, who’s handed out 33 assists over the last three games while taking on more of a facilitative role. “They played zone a lot, we had a lot of catch and shoot opportunities. The middle of the zone was open, I got ‘em there and they just made the shots. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Bona (16-7, 8-4), for all of those fireworks, actually found itself down one (37-36) at halftime. But that was more the product of a hot-shooting UMass team (11-13, 4-8) that made six of its first seven 3-pointers and went 9-of-19 from distance and a couple of missed gimmes at the other end.
But from there, “Offensively, I don’t think we could have played a better second half,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “We did a great job against their zone. And even in the first half, we were getting the looks, we were just missing those little ones. We knew if we continued to run our offense, we’d be able to get some decent looks and hopefully knock them down.”
And his team did just that.
JALEN Adaway shook off a 3-for-12 start to finish with 16 points, Osunniyi had 14 points and a handful of two-handed slams and Lofton and Jaren Holmes had 11 and 13, respectively, as all five starters finished in double figures.
And so much of it was created by Lofton, with a lob here and a kick out there.
“I didn’t know ‘til I got to the locker room (of the record),” the senior point guard said with a laugh. “They said I had 17 assists, I’m like, ‘wow, it didn’t feel like I was doing it.’ I know I had a couple of lobs, but 17, I didn’t think I had that many.”
The 6-foot-4 guard’s assist total has skyrocketed while attempting just 10 shots over the last two games. That, however, is the result of the playmaking Lofton “taking what the defense gives him,” both he and his coach maintained.
“Kyle, he’s the quarterback,” Schmidt said. “When he plays well, we’re a really good team, and if we can get guys knocking down 3s, that helps. But he ran the show, kept everything under control and … he’s a special player.”
IN A game that featured 11 lead changes and six ties, Bona finally took control midway through the period. Beginning with a Welch 3, it rattled off runs of 13-0 and 21-6 to push a one-point advantage to a 64-51 cushion. That came with Osunniyi on the bench with three fouls, and included a couple of big buckets from his backup, Karim Coulibaly, and was capped by Holmes’ lone trey of the contest. UMass pulled to within 68-62 with 5:11 remaining, but Adaway answered with a turnaround fadeaway at the shot clock buzzer to all but seal it.
For the half, Schmidt’s team shot a blistering 69 percent while outscoring the Minutemen 47-34. And for the game, Welch was seemingly locked in from the get-go.
“I just go into the game and try to play my role,” said the senior guard, whose previous career-high was 22. “I know I just try to do everything I can on the court. Everybody knows me as a shooter, I’m just gonna do my job to put my team in the best position to win. Just my confidence has been really high the last couple games; the feel’s been good, release has been good.”
He then summed up where both he and the Bonnies are in the midst of this win streak: “Just everything is going our way right now, you know?”
Said Schmidt of Welch’s performance: “I think the thing I’m most proud of with Dom is he got 10 rebounds. When he rebounds the ball, he can be a special player. That means he’s into the game. But he’s shooting it and he needs to continue to shoot it if we’re going to be a good offensive team.”
UMass, behind 19 points from T.J. Weeks Jr., son of former Minuteman and Bona assistant Tyrone Weeks, finished an impressive 16-of-33 from 3-point range and shot better from outside the arc than in. But the Bonnies, who have scored 76 points or more in five of their last seven games, offset that with more collectively superb offense.
And now, they’ve inched that much closer to a double-bye and the at-large picture.
“We gotta do a better job on defense,” Lofton said, “but luckily the offense was going today.”