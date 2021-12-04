ST. BONAVENTURE — Jaren Holmes is the consummate team-first guy.
He maintained as much Wednesday, when asked about the late charge he took to help secure the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 93-81 victory over Coppin State.
“I’ll do anything for this team and these coaches. They gave me a chance when nobody else did, so I’ll do anything they ask me,” he said, before adding with a laugh, “If I needed to jump off a cliff … if Coach Schmidt said go jump off a cliff, I’m gonna jump.”
The 6-foot-4 senior likely won’t be asked to plunge off a ridge any time soon. But, with star point guard Kyle Lofton sidelined for the next couple of weeks with a high ankle sprain, he’ll be asked to take over lead guard responsibilities in the interim.
And that’s fine by him.
Bona (6-1) has every intention of rallying around its four-year captain, of elevating its collective game in his absence, of having someone else seize his opportunity, whether it be guards Linton Brown and Quadry Adams or big man Karim Coulibaly. And that’s the mentality it’s taking into this first game without Lofton (the first contest he’s ever missed in a Bona uniform): today’s matchup with Big 4 rival Buffalo (4 o’clock, WPIG-FM, NBC Sports-digital) inside a sold out Reilly Center.
“Everybody wants to play, everybody can’t play,” Schmidt said … but when there’s an opportunity for guys to play, they need to be prepared, and that’s what practice and the summer’s been all about. So if they do get an opportunity, we hope and think that they can be successful.”
When asked if Bona might use this a chance to go bigger with Coulibaly in the starting five, especially given UB’s size (it goes 6-9 and 6-10 up front), Schmidt said with a laugh, “I’m not gonna tell you what we’re gonna do. We’re certainly gonna put five guys out there tomorrow; we won’t be playing four guys if Kyle can’t play.
“We have different things we can do, we can go small, we can go big. We shall see tomorrow.”
WITH OR without Lofton, Bona figures to be facing about as stern a non-conference test as any other.
Because, despite this being the teams’ first matchup in nearly two years (last year’s game was canceled at the eleventh hour due to COVID-19), Buffalo is still a relative force under third-year coach Jim Whitesell.
The Bulls still have three key pieces from the team that beat Bona 84-79 at Alumni Arena in December 2019, including preseason first-team MAC selections Jeenathan Williams (19 points, 5 rebounds) and Josh Mballa (16 points, 9 rebounds), the latter of whom had 15 and 14 in a strong performance against Osun Osunniyi the last time out. They’ve also welcomed in local product and George Washington grad transfer Maceo Jack (11 points), who once had 28 against Bona with the Colonials.
Behind that group, UB (4-2) – picked in the preseason poll to win the regular season MAC title – has gotten off to a good start, winning two of three in the Cancun Challenge, with its only loss a 79-78 heartbreaker to Stephen F. Ausin, and hanging with then-No. 6 Michigan (88-76 loss). And it’s done it with a superb offense, as the Bulls rank tied for 14th nationally in scoring offense (85 points) and 63rd in 3s per game (9.2) and are near the top of Division I in pace.
This is a typical UB team: It attacks relentlessly with Mballa and Williams at the forefront, crashes the offensive glass and drives and kicks for open 3-pointers. And that represents a tough challenge for a typically tough Bona defense that has been shaky of late, allowing an average of 86 points and 12.5 treys over its last two games.
Perhaps the biggest key in this one: The Bonnies, as Schmidt likes to say, must own the paint.
“They’re more (of a team that’s) attacking downhill,” the 15th-year coach noted. “It can’t be a 1-on-1 game; we always emphasize it’s gotta be 2-on-1, 3-on-1. Buffalo’s a tough team to guard, that’s why they’ve scored a lot of points (the Bulls recently eclipsed 100 in a 109-90 win over Illinois State). It’s not a post-game, it’s attacking. They get their points very similar to us, by getting to the paint by the dribble.
“That’s what we have to try to defend, as best we can. It’s gonna be difficult.”
FOR THE Bonnies, there’s plenty at stake in this second of a four-game homestand.
It would represent another top 100 victory for their non-conference resume as the Bulls currently rank No. 83 in the KenPom projection. It would be a bit of delightful revenge against a rival the Bona fanbase has truly come to dislike – UB has won two-straight over Bona, including a one-sided 80-62 victory the last time it visited the RC (in December 2018). Before that, the Bonnies had owned the Bulls, taking seven of eight since the series began in earnest in 2010.
And it would be the first step toward proving that they can, indeed, survive without Lofton – who had previously played in all 93 of the Bonnies’ games since 2018-19 and has sat for a grand total of seven minutes this year – the same way the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament team weathered a six-game absence from Jaylen Adams.
Bona and UB are actually two of the most veteran teams in the country, ranking No. 15 and 23, respectively, in terms of experience. Today, however, the former might need a big boost from one of its youngsters to help put it over the top.
Could it be Brown, back after missing the Coppin State game with a non-COVID illness? He has yet to get going, connecting on just one of his first seven 3-point attempts.
“Yeah … the more guys that we can bring off the bench, the better,” Schmidt said. “Hopefully he can make some shots for us, that’s what his strength is. If he’s out there and he’s playing well, he’ll be a help to us.”