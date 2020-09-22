OLEAN — Eade Fitness 24/7 held its second annual Pump & Run on Friday, Sept. 18.
The event raised $500 for the United Way of Cattaraugus County. The competition consists of a lightweight bench press for repetitions and a one-mile run from Eade Fitness 24/7 to the Four Mile Brewery. Each bench press repetition is counted as three seconds. The total time gained by bench press is subtracted from the mile run time to complete scoring.
Athletes were divided by age group and gender. The bench press was 55, 65, 95 or 125 pounds, depending on the division entered.
The best men’s score was by Travis Thurston, who recorded 56 bench press repetitions at 125 and ran the mile in 6:23, for a final score of 3:35.
The top 95-pound bench press for men went to 67-year-old area resident Rick Hall, who recorded 73 repetitions and ran the mile in 8:49, with a final score of 5:10.
For women’s competitors, Megan Loucks completed 21 repetitions with 65 pounds and ran the mile in 7:14 seconds for a top final score of 6:11.