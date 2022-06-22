By June 13, longtime PIAA official Dave Fuhrman had packed it in.
After working 3-4 softball and baseball games a week during the regular season and five postseason contests, Fuhrman had heard nothing for seven days as the state playoffs unfolded. He suspected his 2022 spring season had come to a close.
“After we worked that first round of the state playoffs, we didn’t work the second and third round so I thought we were done,” Fuhrman said. “I really figured we were done for the season, and I had actually put my stuff away.”
Fuhrman went as far as booking a vacation to see his favorite baseball team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, play during the College World Series in Omaha. The former Bradford High boys basketball boss had his jeans and Notre Dame apparel packed in a suitcase and his baby blue PIAA umpire uniform stashed in the closet.
“It had always kind of been on my son and I’s bucket lists to travel to the world series, and we had actually made arrangements,” Fuhrman said.
But before getting into the car for a 13-hour trek toward Omaha with his son, Pug, Fuhrman got the call every official dreams of.
ON JUNE 14, Fuhrman — for the first time in his 25-year career — was selected to work the 2022 PIAA Class 6A softball championship game between Spring-Ford and Seneca Valley at Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University.
Deployed as second base umpire Fuhrman delayed his trip and worked the game with a four-man crew of home plate umpire Cory Thomas, first base umpire Ron Bure and third base umpire Dan Gabler. Together, the crew realized similar dreams as Spring-Ford earned a state title, 5-0 that Friday.
“When I got that call on Tuesday afternoon saying that we were selected to work the state final, I was as surprised as anybody,” Fuhrman said. “I guess you really never know. But it was really a dream moment for us.”
The year prior, a crew from District 9 had been selected to work the 4A title game, persuading Fuhrman his chances of being selected had gone by the wayside for another year.
“The district actually had a crew work last year, so that was just another reason I didn’t think we would work,” Fuhrman said. “I just did not think our district would get a state final two years in a row. It was kind of unusual.”
But Fuhrman’s commitment to working more than 20 hours a week in a diluted field of officials, his attention to the detailed intricacies of the rules and the relationships he built over 25 years of officiating earned him the honor.
OVER THE past half-decade, the availability of officials in Pennsylvania has become limited. And after inclement weather pushed the start of the softball and baseball seasons back to the second week in April, Fuhrman and his fellow officials worked habitually.
“There’s a critical shortage of officials in all sports,” Fuhrman said. “So, for us, once the bad weather passed, you’re working probably at least three or four games a week.”
The exhaustive regular season gave way to the playoffs in the last week of May, when Fuhrman’s crew came together.
During the regular season, two officials are assigned to each game. But in the postseason — when the stakes are at their highest — four officials are put together into a crew to limit mistakes.
Fuhrman and his crew struck gold. They had an immediate rapport and chemistry, and worked five postseason games prior to the final.
Fuhrman’s crew called four D9 playoff games, including the Class A softball final between DuBois County Catholic and Forest Area, and a PIAA Class 2A first-round game between Johnsonburg and Muncy.
“I think I felt good about all the games that we worked as a crew together. I thought we had a good camaraderie and thought we worked very well together,” Fuhrman said. “We communicated very well, and we were in sync the whole way.”
ALL FOUR umpires are locals, as Thomas hails from Port Allegany, Bure from Emporium and Gabler from St. Marys. The crew had the skills, experience and effectiveness to qualify for the championship game, but needed a nudge from the D9 officials representative Bud Brennan.
Brennan, a longtime friend of Fuhrman, vouched for the crew, promoting its detailed and effective approach to the games.
“I know for football there are evaluation processes but that is not what happened
for us,” Fuhrman said. “(Brennan) pushed our crew to get the state final, and I think the reputation from the previous crews from the district that have done a good job probably is how we got so lucky.”
Fuhrman’s team was the fifth District 9 crew to be selected to work in one of the six championship games since 2010. And, despite no evaluation process during the earlier rounds of the playoffs, there was an evaluator on hand for the championship game.
“It was the first thing our state evaluator said when he walked through the door after the game and into the locker room,” Fuhrman said. “The teams on the field decided the game and that’s what you want as an official.”
Fuhrman, who coached the Owls basketball team from 1990-2010, worked his final winter season as a basketball official this past year. He’s looking forward to umpiring more baseball and softball games, however, and hopefully to regular trips to Happy Valley.