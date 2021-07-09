SALAMANCA — He missed the enduring charm of competing in the former IAABO Tournament at St. Bonaventure.
He was pained by having to pull the plug on his program’s annual tip-off tournament. And though he was happy to have any season at all, he longed for the grind that came with a full four-month campaign.
Mostly, though, Adam Bennett missed the camaraderie.
That’s why the Salamanca varsity boys basketball coach, when he wasn’t calling out plays or changing defenses, was all smiles inside the confines of his home gym on Tuesday night.
Instead of lockdown, there was a lively contest taking place between his Warriors and Otto-Eldred. Rather than masks and empty to sparsely-filled venues, there were a myriad players from multiple teams and sneakers squeaking for the better part of three hours.
AFTER A summer without, high school summer league basketball made its return to Cattaraugus County earlier this week. And with that came another step toward normal for local teams, which were as happy about merely being together, and beginning to forge an offseason bond, as they were to be playing hoops.
“That was the hardest part of the lockdown,” said Bennett, whose Salamanca program is hosting this year’s area summer league, the first since 2019 after no offseason activities were permitted last year due to the pandemic. “Not playing basketball was hard enough as it is, but really the hardest part was not being around the guys.
“Anybody who coaches, they’ll tell you that’s the best part. You’re around kids, you’re able to hopefully make a positive influence; the kids are able to support each other in a positive way. So that’s been really good, to have them back (in this kind of environment again).”
THE SALAMANCA Summer League, comprised of eight teams, tipped off on Tuesday and will run through Aug. 10, the night of its playoff championship.
Unlike two years ago, when the Warriors and Ellicottville co-hosted, Salamanca will be the circuit’s lone location this summer. This, Bennett said, allows teams to play in the Warriors’ newer facilities, and under continued caution, keeps them in a central location, where the school has a security team that conducts temperature checks at the front door.
“So that stuff’s all here,” he said, “and the fact that we can filter all the game’s through here, it just makes that process a lot easier.”
From a playing standpoint, there’s no pushovers, Bennett noted, and even after a year away, numbers and competition have already been “great.” It’s an opportunity for these squads to not only be together again after a short-lived winter campaign, but for offseason development that didn’t exist last summer.
The Warriors have already attended one team camp, at Penn State-Behrend in mid-June, where they went 6-0 for the weekend. Summer league is its next step toward both team-building and a much-needed “sense of normalcy.”
“We got off to a great start (Tuesday) night,” Bennett said. “All three games were competitive, it was good basketball. And from a coaching standpoint, that’s all you want; you’re trying to create an identity for next season, so we’re looking at how hard guys are playing and how they’re fitting into the system.
“We’re able to look at different rotations and do it against good teams … because you can work out as a team as long as you want, but at some point, you gotta see it against a different opponent, and this league really gives the eight teams an outlet to do that.”
Some mainstays, such as Salamanca, Olean and Allegany-Limestone, who have been part of the league since it’s bounced from the William O. Smith Recreation in Olean, to Portville, to its current home, are back again this July. But the circuit has a relatively new-look with the additions of Bradford and Otto-Eldred, a pair of solid Pennsylvania-based programs, and Fredonia, the defending Section 6 Class B3 champions.
And that’s only enhanced it’s caliber.
“WE’RE HAPPY that they’re involved,” Bennett said. “(Fredonia’s) coming down from Chautauqua County because of the competition and the competitiveness of the league.”
Of the two Pennsy squads, he added: “Bradford’s a great program; they play a physical brand of basketball (that) kind of fits with the teams that have already been in the league. And the same thing with Otto-Eldred; they’re very well-coached, (Steve Bell) has done a nice job of building that program.
“So as a league, it’s nice to have teams that are either established or are on the rise join us, because the more reps you get against good teams, the better you’re going to get both individually and collectively.”
If all goes well, Salamanca should be back to playing in both its season-opening tournament and the Joe DeCerbo Memorial this December. Until then, however, he appreciates the time he has with his team now.
Those experiences, and the opportunities to improve, Bennett said, are just as meaningful as the wins and losses.
“As a coach, the only thing I want in the summer is for athletes to have an outlet to play and continue to get better,” he said. “We tell our guys all the time, you don’t just get better because you get older, you get better because of reps and really working at it. We got this time between seasons, what are we gonna do to get better?
“Regardless of whether it’s basketball, hopefully athletes all around are taking advantage of that time in sport, because we all just came out of a year where we really couldn’t do anything. So now everything’s opening back up, and it can be a lot for kids, but it certainly beats the alternative that we all lived through last year.”
