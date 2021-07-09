In early July 2020, the sports world was still very much at a standstill.
The Olean Oilers, of the New York Collegiate Baseball League, and Olean 1854 FC, of the Buffalo and District Soccer League, plus Olean Little League, had officially canceled their seasons. Most of the area’s major summer events, including the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, had been shelved for the year.
On the professional front, the NBA and NHL had plans in place for their season restarts, but those returns were still weeks away. The MLB, meanwhile, was still finalizing the framework for a 60-game season.
New York high schools were only in the middle of a six-month pause.
Rec leagues, from horseshoes to softball, had pulled the plug on their 2020 campaigns.
And so it went in this, perhaps once in a lifetime, summer without sports.
A year later, that landscape has changed drastically. As the percentage of the vaccinated population rises and the number of COVID-19 cases falls, and as masks slowly continue to go by the wayside, everyday life has reached the precipice of a relative return to normal.
That means a return to sports in the way that we know them: On a typical schedule, with few restrictions, in front of full-capacity (or close to it) crowds. And that restoration can now finally, fully be felt at home.
In 2021, almost every local team, league and event (save for the Oilers, who will be idle one more season for both COVID-related reasons and other) is currently, or will be, back in action. And once again, there are a number of summer-related activities to look forward to (either by attending or participating in).
Here are a few that are taking place over the next several weeks:
— Olean 1854 FC is finally getting another home game.
Due to a pair of forfeits, the local amateur soccer team has only been able to play one contest St. Bonaventure’s state-of-the-art Marra Athletics Complex, and that was back on May 26. But after what will ultimately be a 46-day gap, Olean will at last get to play on its home pitch when this Sunday at 4 p.m. it hosts the Borussia Bees, who have pledged to make the trip down.
Olean, after dominating the BDSL’s First and Second divisions, has mostly done the same at the Championship level, forging a perfect 7-0 record (amid a 10-game regular season) while holding a four-point lead over Lykan United for first place in the league standings.
1854 FC is comprised mainly of former Big 30 standouts and games have no admission fee. This Sunday’s match will feature an added bonus with the Hungry Burro food truck on hand for concessions. Olean has one other remaining home game currently on the docket, set for July 25 at 4 p.m.
— Speaking of soccer on July 25, the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, one of the few events still pulled off last year amid the pandemic, is scheduled for that Sunday at Bradner Stadium in Olean.
Now in its fifth year, the game pits the top high school soccer players on the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Big 30 (and surrounding areas) border. The girls game is slated for 5 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8 p.m. and there will be no attendance restrictions. The New York boys lead the series, 3-1, while the Pennsy girls hold a 2-1 advantage.
— The Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, after being canceled for the first time since the game’s inception in 1974, is back on.
The annual grid game’s 47th renewal will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bradford’s Parkway Field at 7 p.m. New York leads the all-time series 22-21-3, but Pennsylvania had won three-straight from 2016-18 before the teams played to a 27-all tie in 2019 -- the last time the game was staged.
Practice for the former Big 30 All-Star Football game begins on Thursday, July 22.
— The SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament, which also went off last year under a number of health and safety guidelines (and saw an increased number of participants with little else taking place), is also on as usual.
The 85th iteration of the area’s premier amateur golf event will run from Aug. 4-8 at Bartlett Country Club in Olean. Player entry forms can be found at swnynwpa.com and must be turned in by 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. The entry fee is $130. For more information, contact Kyle Henzel at henzelkyle@gmail.com.
n With the return of the area’s rec softball leagues comes their year-end crown jewel, the City Cup Tournament, which was the only rec softball action to take place during last year’s COVID-restricted summer.
The 46th annual City Cup event will take place Aug. 13-15 at both Bradner Stadium and Forness Park. Entry deadline is Friday Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. and no late entries will be accepted. The bracket draw will take place on Sunday Aug. 8.
Cost is $200 per team. All rosters and entry fees must be turned into the Youth and Recreation Office, Room 109, at the Olean Municipal Building. For more information and rules, contact men’s tournament director Bill Bizzaro at 716-378-9420 or women’s tournament director Mandy Bushnell at 716-957-6776.