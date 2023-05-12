WELLSVILLE — Matt Burke called it a “great night for Wellsville softball.”
And it was easy to see why.
Once again, his Wellsville softball team was facing a stellar opponent: this time, Pennsylvania power St. Marys and returning First Team All-State pitcher Kendall Young. And once again, this time under the lights on a Friday night at Tullar Field, amid a great atmosphere, his Lions came out on top.
Usual suspects Makenzie Cowburn and Makenna Dunbar led the way once more as Wellsville topped St. Marys, 6-2, in a non-league showdown. Cowburn struck out nine with two walks and surrendered two runs in the final two innings, though only one of those was earned. Dunbar helped set the tone early with a three-run, first-inning home run.
“Tonight was a great night for Wellsville softball, led by Makenzie and Makenna,” Burke reiterated afterward. “They’ve been really, really good all year. Makenzie was dominant in the circle and Makenna can change a game with one swing.
Dunbar’s home run was her eighth of the year. “She has a light-tower power and she’s only a sophomore,” Burke added. “Everything she hits is like a rocket.”
Natalie Adams was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Marissa Ordway had an RBI single in the third, scoring Cowburn, who’d doubled. The Lions (15-1) had a 6-0 lead before St. Marys got on the board.
“That was a good team,” added Burke, whose Lions have also beaten the likes of Class AA Webster-Schroeder, Eleanor Roosevelt (Md., now 17-2 on the year), Waynesboro (Va.) and Fredonia. “And it was another good win for us.”
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 11, Canisteo-Greenwood/Jasper-Troupsburg 3
CANISTEO — Bolivar-Richburg fell behind by early counts of 1-0 and 2-1, but took the lead in the third and used a big fourth (4 runs) and sixth (3 runs) inning to pull away.
Rylee Whiting went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI and McKinlee Harris (RBI), Madigan Harris (RBI, double), Malayna Ayers (2 RBI) and Madison Carney all added two hits for the Wolverines (14-1). That quintet also combined to score eight of B-R’s 11 runs. Whiting struck out 12 while scattering six hits and keeping C-G/J-T at bay over the final four innings.
Kadyn Piliero totaled two hits and scored two of the runs for Canisteo-Greenwood/J-T.
Alfred-Almond 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2
BELFAST — Isabel Badeau struck out 13 and allowed just two hits and three walks as Alfred-Almond won a pitchers’ duel outing with GV/Belfast.
Ashley Burrows fanned seven while scattering a single walk and four hits for GV/B. Ali Hurd was 1-for-3 while Chloe Brecken went 1-for-2 for A-A. Jenna Hill went 2-for-3 with a double for GV/B (8-8).
“It’s just execution,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said after his team suffered another close, lowing-scoring loss. “We don’t execute well. We get a runner on and then strike out the next 2-3 batters in a row. We don’t put the ball in play; it’s just frustrating because we’re right there in every game.”