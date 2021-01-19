DUKE CENTER, Pa. — He was among the unlikeliest of heroes for Bradford on Tuesday night, but when Alex Liners was given his opportunity, he made sure to take advantage.
Liners hit 2-of-4 throws in the final 12 seconds of the game to lift Bradford to a thrilling 54-52 win over Otto-Eldred in the Terror Dome.
The two decisive points accounted for half his scoring, as he finished with four, and perhaps more importantly, added four rebounds, three assists and played a strong defensive game for the Owls (2-0).
“Defense and controlling the paint were big keys tonight. We knew (Otto-Eldred) had a height advantage in different areas, and we knew we had to rebound by committee,” Bradford coach Chuck Bell said. “Alex did that and came up with a lot of important rebounds and fought for position.”
Of the free throws, Bell added, “At the end, he made some big free throws when they were looking to foul him (intentionally). He stepped up. He was our only senior tonight and he showed leadership. It was appreciated.”
The game was tight throughout, as neither team led by more than five points. Bradford led the Terrors (0-3) by just three at halftime and just one entering the fourth quarter.
And while Liners was the hero at the end, it was Dalton Dixon who kept the Owls afloat throughout the night. With teammates Jarid Wilmoth and Cam Austin dealing with foul trouble, Dixon poured in a game-high 17 points and led the Owls with seven rebounds.
He scored six of those points in the fourth quarter as Bradford and O-E battled back and forth.
But that momentum he carried throughout the night began on the defensive end, Bell said, where he was assigned to O-E’s top scorer, Jake Merry.
“I challenged Dalton before the game defensively, because Jake Merry is a great scorer in the NTL. It was his job with that, and I think talking him up and the bench cheering for him built him up,” said Bell, who won the head-to-head battle with older brother, Steve, who coaches O-E. “From there, I think it transferred to the offensive end. It definitely started on the defensive end, though. He was a big contributor for us tonight, and it helped a lot.”
Merry finished with 14 points and was one of three Terrors in double figures. Braden Maholic scored a team-high 16 points, while Cole Sebastian chipped in 10.
However, the Terrors struggled to find much rhythm on the offensive end — an issue both teams faced — and were outrebounded 20-13.
“I think their defense played tough and made everything tough on us. The shots were hard to come by,” Steve Bell said.
O-E led Bradford 50-49 with a minute remaining after Maholic drilled a 3-pointer. But with 52 seconds left, the Terrors turned it over. Austin drove the lane and missed his shot, but Dixon was there to put away a second-chance look.
Second-chance points were something Chuck Bell felt the Owls would be able to secure through the night, and they did.
“We talked about when they ran that 1-3-1 that we could crash the boards and get some second looks. It gave us some trouble up top with our guards, but once we got down there and crashed the boards, it was a benefit to us,” he said.
Dixon added a free throw on the back end of a double bonus opportunity to put the Owls up 52-50, and Sebastian answered with a pair of free throws for O-E.
Then, with 12 seconds to go, Liners caught the ball in the paint and was immediately fouled, as an O-E defender wrapped him up with both arms from behind.
Despite having missed both of his chances at the charity stripe earlier in the game, Liners sank the front end of his pair of shots to put the Owls up for good. He added another free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining after collecting his final rebound on the other end.
With just that half second remaining, O-E took a timeout to draw up a play — a long heave from its own baseline to the other end of the court, where Gavin Jimerson caught it and took a final 3-point heave. But the shot bounced out.
“We got a shot, and with 0.5 seconds left, that’s all you can ask for is a shot,” Steve Bell said.
AT DUKE CENTER, Pa.
Bradford (54)
Dixon 5 6-8 17, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Austin 2 0-1 5, Pilon 1 0-0 2, Wilmoth 5 1-1 13, Franz 2 0-2 5, Ruolo 3 0-0 6, Liners 1 2-6 4. Totals: 20 9-18 54.
Otto-Eldred (52)
Maholic 6 2-4 16, Sebastian 2 6-8 10, Merry 5 3-4 14, Jimerson 1 2-2 4, Cousins 1 0-0 3, Bell 1 3-4 5. Totals: 16 16-22 52.
Bradford 9 25 36 54
Otto-Eldred 10 22 35 52
Three-point goals: Bradford 5 (Wilmoth 2, Austin, Dixon, Franz), O-E 4 (Maholic 2, Merry, Cousins); Total fouls: Bradford 19, O-E 18; Fouled out: Wilmoth (B), Bell (O-E), Maholic (O-E).
JV: Bradford, 37-35.