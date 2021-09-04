ALLEGANY — The Olean High boys soccer team was at a crossroads.
The Huskies were outclassed in a season-opening 5-0 loss to Hornell and were trailing Bradford 2-0 at the break three days later. With their season already threatening to go south, they could have gone one of two ways: Lay down or fight back.
They chose the latter.
Olean tallied a trio of second-half goals, with Alex Linderman having a leg in all three, to rally past Bradford, 3-2, in a first-round large school matchup in the Allegany-Limestone Tournament on Friday. Maxwell Bee scored off a Linderman feed seven minutes into the second stanza before Linderman tied it at 2 on a pass from Quintin Allen in the 57th minute. Linderman then fed Thomas Bates for the game-winner just three minutes later and the Huskies hung on from there.
“They were all over us,” OHS coach Jim Charles acknowledged of Bradford’s first-half effort. “We had no answers. They just thoroughly manhandled us and outplayed us. But we made some adjustments at halftime and the boys listened.
“My defense, they woke up. The center of our defense, the whole line back there, they came to life and were able to — we didn’t shut them down, but we handled them much better and gave our attackers time.”
Chris Coneely tallied off a Mitchell Strauss feed just seven minutes in while Jake Franz scored off a Lucas Johnson pass to make it 2-0 at only the 14-minute mark. Goalkeeper Josh Gardiner was a big part of the staunch second-half defensive effort for Olean. Tristan Dragoone made five stops for the Owls.
Of Linderman’s effort, Charles added, “he really picked up his game in the second half.” Olean will meet the host Gators in tonight’s championship.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE TOURNAMENT LARGE SCHOOL
Allegany-Limestone 5, Warren 0
ALLEGANY — Chance LaCroix scored 11 minutes in to set the tone and finished with two goals and two assists to key A-L to a first-round win at its own event.
Eric Spring also had two goals as he and LaCroix netted a goal apiece on either side of halftime. Tyler Curran notched a goal and a helper for the Gators.
A-L netted a trio of markers after the 50-minute mark to pull away from a 2-0 halftime advantage. The Gators will meet Olean in tonight’s championship while Warren will meet Bradford in an all-Pennsy consolation game.
NON-LEAGUE
BELFAST TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Bolivar-Richburg 7, Andover/Whitesville 0
BELFAST — Reiss Gaines racked up two goals (one on a PK) and three assists as B-R bounced back from a season-opening loss with an emphatic win.
David Baldwin, Hunter Stuck (PK), Aydin Sisson, Wyatt Karnuth and James Margeson all added a marker for the Wolverines (1-1), who notched four second-half goals to pull away from a 2-0 halftime lead. Ian Unfus chipped in an assist as B-R outshot A/W 17-2 and held an 11-2 edge in corners.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 0-2.
Championship: Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Hinsdale 1
BELFAST — Matt Weaver tallied all three goals, unassisted — on a penalty kick, direct kick and a rush from the midline — to guide Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Two of those came after halftime to break as the Bulldogs pulled away from a 1-1 halftime tie.
Garrett Miller (3) and Noah Ford combined for four saves as GV/B captured a title in its second game as a co-op.
“The first half, it was even for both teams,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan noted. “(In the second half), my strategy of how to pass and position, it really started picking up and opened things up for us. We’re not where we need to be; we’ll need another 3-4 games just to get everybody in sync, but you could see the light turning on.”
Tucker Schwartz tallied off a Damion Brown pass for Hinsdale (1-1).
GALETON TOURNAMENT
Port Allegany 7, Williamson 0
GALETON, Pa. — River Cramer racked up an impressive five goals to power Port Allegany in its season-opener.
Noah Yeager posted a goal and two assists, Aidan Emerick had a goal and Alec Kiser and Ty Guilds each chipped in an assist for the Gators, who tallied five second-half markers to pull away. Guilds recorded 11 saves in a shutout effort.
“We had a really big second half,” Port A coach Aaron Clark said. “River’s effort, scoring five goals, was something special. Ty is always fantastic. He made a save on a penalty kick when it was still 2-0. That really kept the momentum going for us.”
For Williamson, Glenn Barnes made 10 saves.