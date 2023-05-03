ALLEGANY — It was very similar to the thrilling battle they had waged two weeks earlier.
Back on April 18, Olean’s Alex Linderman and Allegany-Limestone’s Jack Conroy engaged in a two-hour, 10-minute showdown at No. 3 singles that both began and ended the match and ultimately decided the overall winner, with Linderman edging Conroy in three sets to give the Huskies a 3-2 victory.
This time, however, their head-to-head rematch was somehow even longer, closer and more dramatic.
In a two-hour, 40-minute marathon that again spanned the length of the entire contest, and with both winning a set via tiebreaker, Linderman again managed to outlast Conroy, this time by a 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 decision, to give the Huskies another 3-2 victory and the series sweep on Wednesday at the St. Bonaventure Fitness Center.
Adding to the magnitude of the match was the fact that, in Set 3, Linderman rallied from deficits of 3-0, 4-1 and 2-5, winning five-straight sets, to pick up the 7-5 victory.
“I know Jack wanted to win so badly,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “He showed a ton of heart. I know how much work he’s put into it, not just from last year to this year, but even from the last match to this match. It’s a significant difference. At his stature (as a standout soccer goalkeeper and athlete), he’s super competitive. I know they really wanted to beat us badly.
“I felt bad on one hand, but I’m also super happy for Alex.”
Of Linderman’s resolve, he added: “It was incredible. As a coach, (you learn) each kid takes a different aspect of coaching. Not everybody you can yell at them and they turn on the switch. With Alex, he’s down love-three, I gave him a high-five and told him to have fun and walked away. I know he would take care of business, and he did, against somebody who’s very evenly-matched.”
Olean (7-0) followed the same formula to the win, claiming two of three singles matches, with Cavan Boutillette winning in straight sets at No. 2 singles, and splitting the doubles matches. By the time the No. 2 doubles match began, the Huskies were down 2-1 and needed both a win and for Linderman to emerge victorious for the overall triumph. And that’s what it got, as Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes ground out a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles before Linderman secured it.
“It didn’t look promising,” Wright acknowledged. “It certainly could have gone either way. Credit to both teams, it couldn’t have been any more evenly-matched.”
Thinus Marais topped Isaac Moses at No. 1 singles for the Gators.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 12, West Seneca East 4
SALAMANCA — Be’ya John (assist) recorded a quartet of goals to power Salamanca (6-4, 5-4).
Shea Monahan and Aubrey Hogan each posted two goals and an assist and Karina Crouse, Leilene McComber and Sydney John all added a goal apiece for the Warriors, who also received an assist from Mikaela Tennity.
Salamanca’s strong defensive play limited the offensive chances for the Trojans’ attack.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
BATTLE AT THE BORDER
Portville 5, New Penn 0
PORTVILLE — The team of Adriana Ensell and Brielle Fidurko scored the first victory of the night (21-6, 21-13) and Portville picked up a sweep in its new local beach volleyball league debut.
The duos of Jillian Stebbins and Emily Jordan and Adelyn Walker and Ali Haynes won by matching 21-6, 21-7 margins, the No. 2 squad of Lillian Bentley and Mia Rhinehart won 21-7, 21-13 and the Panthers’ top squad of Tori Unverdorben and Ava Haynes pulled out a 21-15, 21-8 triumph.
Oswayo Valley 3, Olean 2
PORTVILLE — The No. 1 team of Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook won 21-8, 21-11 and Oswayo Valley opened an early 2-0 lead en route to victory.
Kellert and Cook’s win gave OV a 3-1 series lead to seal it.
Wynter Turek and Makenna Manning won in three sets (22-20, 19-21, 15-13) and Emily Atherholt and Aubrey Resig also won (21-10, 21-11) for the Green Wave. For Olean, the teams of Michelle Droney and Ashley Zewe (22-20, 21-17) and Elizabeth Bailey and Haley Bednarski (21-18, 9-21, 16-14) came out on top.
AT ALLEGANY
Olean 3, Allegany-Limestone 2
Singles: Marais (AL) 6-4, 6-2 Moses; Boutillette (O) 6-1, 6-0 T. Griffin; Linderman (O) 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 Conroy
Doubles: J. Marais/L. Griffin (AL) 6-4, 6-4 Carlson/Peace; Ash-West/Oakes (O) 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 Buffamante/DePuy