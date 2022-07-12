(Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on Cattaraugus native baseball coaches who won sectional championships this spring. Today: Hamburg’s Derek Hill.)
Derek Hill didn’t consider himself a highly talented high school baseball player.
So to earn playing time for a winning program at Cattaraugus High School in the 1990s, he paid close attention to everything his coach taught him. As it turned out, listening to Chuck Senn may have sent Hill on his career path, not just as a baseball coach but, like Senn, a math teacher as well.
Hill led Hamburg to a Section 6 Class A championship and the Bulldogs went all the way to the New York State championship game this season.
Hill graduated from Cattaraugus, before the school merged with neighboring Little Valley to become the present CLV school district, in 1998. He looks back fondly on his three years playing for Senn with the Big Red.
“We were fortunate, we did do a lot of winning; we were at least co-league champs my senior year and outright league champs my junior year. I know my junior year, ‘97, was probably our best team. We were led by Matt Rogan, he was our star pitcher, and his younger cousin Chad Rogan was dynamite. There were a lot of good baseball pedigrees in that team.
“We had some great rivalries with North Collins in those days. We played some really tough non-league games with Salamanca and Gowanda. Walsh was a dynamite team and I think in ‘98 we shared the league title with both Walsh and West Valley, and that was a West Valley team that went on and played in the state tournament maybe a year or two later and really raised some noise. There were some really good programs.”
EVEN THEN, Hill said, he and his teammates knew they played for a coach who was “ahead of his time.”
“Sometimes you don’t realize that when you’re the player and 10 years later you’re like, ‘Wow, yeah, he was ahead of his time.’” Hill said. “I think we all had a pretty good grasp of that in the moment. We all knew we played for a great coach and a great program and I think a lot of small towns, their identity is kind of wrapped around one or two sports programs. At Cattaraugus, there was never any doubt that baseball was kind of our calling card. Every once in a while we put together a competitive team in another sport but year in and year out, baseball was our thing.”
How were Senn’s Cattaraugus teams ahead of their time? For one, Hill remembers unique dugouts for that era. And the Big Red always prepared well even indoors before the weather allowed them to hit the field.
“He was way ahead of his time on indoor practices,” Hill noted. “I think there are still teams that are trying to catch up with him 25 years later on their efficiency indoors. That translated, as soon as the snow melted, we’d be on the field playing one of the first games that Section 6 would allow and you could see that preparation show up on the field.”
HILL SAID he always wants his Hamburg team to be the hardest working and most well-prepared.
“I would say I was personally one of the least athletic kids that Coach Senn ever had to deal with and try to coach up, and I think that’s part of the reason that I fell in love with his coaching,” he said. “He was all about player development, and that’s the only way that I ever got on the field is because he coached me up and I kind of thought if he could do this with me, maybe I could develop my own coaching style and try to replicate this from a player development standpoint. Maybe that was my advantage, not knowing it at the time, but by not being the most talented player, I really had to pay attention to everything that Coach Senn taught and I remember just eating it up.”
Hill called his first varsity season, in the spring of ‘96, a baptism by fire.
“You’re just trying to drink water out of a firehose,” he said. “But there was so much information that he offered and you’re just trying to soak it up as fast as you can. There was never any lack of resources in that program. I think whether I realized it consciously or unconsciously, his fingerprints are all over the Hamburg program, there’s no doubt about that.”
AFTER HIGH school, Hill played two years of junior college at SUNY Morrisville, then helped start a club team at Houghton College that eventually grew into the school’s current Division III program. He started working in the Hamburg baseball program 20 years ago and took the head varsity job in 2015.
The Bulldogs’ playoff run included one of the most bizarre — and controversial — endings in recent Western New York history in the Section 6 Class A crossover after Hamburg won the Class A1 title over Williamsville East, 4-2. Iroquois appeared to have clinched the title in a 5-3 ballgame; however, umpires and Section 6 officials ruled that Iroquois had violated the state’s pitch count rule for its pitcher who forced the final out. Instead, officials made the Chiefs forfeit, giving the Bulldogs a second life.
“Obviously, the game with Iroquois will probably be remembered for a while,” Hill said. “Then coming out of that crossover game and the controversy that came with it, we knew at that point, well, we’ve got an opportunity here for some reason, we’re not really sure, we don’t have all the answers but all we could do right now is work hard and get ready for the next game.
“We figured every time we won another game that it would make that Iroquois game a little smaller footnote.”
Hamburg rolled past Webster Thomas 13-1 in the regional, then edged Section 8’s Calhoun in the state semifinal 6-3. Averill Park finally ended Hamburg’s run in the state championship, 3-0.
Hamburg has some major talent, with senior Evan Chaffee, an Alabama recruit, and junior Nolan Smith, the All-Western New York Large School Player of the Year.
“The real ultimate question was could we develop the depth of our lineup so that our batting order was nine deep,” Hill said. “The kids worked really hard in the offseason and that kind of came to fruition for us.”
THIS YEAR, Hill’s Bulldogs faced Orchard Park, coached by another Cattaraugus grad, Chuck Senn Jr., twice in the regular season as neighboring league rivals. Six years younger than Senn Jr., Hill said he and his classmates looked up to the now-OP coach.
“It’s been really wild to kind of develop alongside, we’ve got a really healthy rivalry, there’s no doubt,” Hill said. “Especially this year, being league games. When Orchard Park played at Hamburg this year, Chuck Senn Sr. was able to attend the game and it was a monster game, it was just a tremendously well-played game, back and forth, and Orchard Park came back late and stole the game from us late.
“Then we go back to (Orchard Park) and the game goes like 11 innings and we steal one at their place. We ended up splitting this year and both of the games were high drama, last-inning type of stuff and I dare say there will be a few more of those down the road.”