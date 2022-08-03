(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 48th annual Big 30 Charities Classic at Bradford’s Parkway Field. Today, the Pennsylvania offense.)
A football team’s offense runs through its quarterback.
Pennsylvania has a pair of standouts at the position for the 49th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. While their styles may differ, Noah Lent and Christian Coudriet each bring an elite sklll set to the Pennsy offense.
Coudriet hurt teams with his arm in St. Marys’ spread offense, while Lent shredded teams on the ground while at Smethport. And, as the two quarterback PA in the Big 30 game, offensive coordinator Seth Lowery plans to incorporate each of their strengths.
“We always try to base our packages off of the players we have in each unit,” said Lowery, who doubles as offensive coordinator at Port Allegany in the fall. “(Coudriet) has always run a spread-style offense with trips, doubles and whatnot, so we tried to match some receivers with him. (Lent) is used to getting out of the pocket and into the run game, so we tried to base his scheme off of that.”
AS IS custom in the Big 30 game, two separate offensive units will alternate possessions on the field. That creates an array of attacking options for Lowery, who aims to emulate the 35-point performance the Keystone State hung on New York in last year’s game.
“With the skill of our quarterbacks, if the pocket collapses on Lent, he can just take it down the sideline for a touchdown,” Lowery said. “Coudriet’s deep ball is fantastic, and we feel we can work in short passes, as well. We want to put up 35 or more points again, and with the talent we have surrounding these guys, we feel that’s very possible.”
Lowery’s rotating offensive schemes are something he and PA head coach Justin Bienkowski incorporate at Port, as well, altering strategy each year based on personnel.
“I try to tailor my offense to the players and the styles that best meet their needs,” Lowery said. “At our offense in Port, we see what kids we have and determine our offensive sets based on the assets each kid has. It took us two days to determine which skill players we wanted with each group. We watched a little film on the quarterbacks before Big 30 to learn their tendencies, then matched receivers and backs that compliment that style of offense.”
COUDRIET’S unit will rely on the services of receivers such as Bradford’s Dalton Dixon, who is among Pennsy’s top down-field threats. Ridgway’s Camron Marciniak, meanwhile, provides speed out of the slot.
Other Pennsy receivers include AJ Wiley (Port Allegany), Tony Lewis (St. Marys) and Conner Straub (St. Marys). Gage Shaffer (Warren) and Tony Richards (Sheffield) will add additional options from the tight end position.
“A lot of our pass concepts run through our slot receivers, and we have great slot guys on our roster,” Lowery said. “We definitely plan on running the ball, but there’s also the aspect of trying to put points on the board. In Lent’s rotation, there’s going to be a good amount of run and play action-type offense mixed in.”
Running backs Dylan Rieder (Cameron County) and Chance Palmer (Otto-Eldred) have each shown the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Bradford’s Nolan Gonzalez will play fullback, providing an extra blocker when Pennsy tries to move the ball on the ground.
None of the above matters, however, without an offensive line.
PA will turn to Connor Bullers (St. Marys) and Jake Parrish (Elk County Catholic) at center. Taylor Geitner (Cameron County), Kaden Blanair (Coudersport), Joe Geci (Elk County Catholic) and Colton Swanson (St. Marys) will play guard, while Derek Cherry (Cameron County), Dom Zambanini (Elk County Catholic), Jacob Coffman (Otto-Eldred) and Dan Park (Ridgway) will play tackle.
One of PA’s main motivators has been the all-time Big 30 series, which carries an all-time record of 22-22-3. Pennsy has never led in the series, though wins in four of the last five games — including a 35-0 victory in 2021 after 2019’s tie — have brought the record even for the first time since the game’s inception in 1974.
While seeking to make Big 30 history, Lowery’s offense will come from a variety of sources.
“I talked to (Bienkowski) about wanting to spread the wealth, because for a lot of (the players), it’s their last opportunity to play the game,” Lowery said. “There will be strategy with yardage situations, but I just want everybody to have a good experience. Playing in this game myself, and now having the opportunity to coach in it, has been fantastic.”
(Tomorrow: the New York offense.)