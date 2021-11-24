Local high school football teams had few answers for Smethport quarterback Noah Lent.
Opposing offenses equally struggled to stop swarming linebacker Travis Cooney. After the Hubbers soared to the top of the Small School North Division once again, Lent and Cooney were easy choices for the league’s player of the year on the side of the ball that each shined brightest.
All-star teams for the North, Small School South and Large School divisions were announced last week, and Smethport headlined the North’s roster with five offensive selections and another four on defense. Lent was the North’s Offensive Most Valuable Player while Cooney was its Defensive Most Valuable Player.
Lent didn’t miss a step in his senior season, throwing for 952 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He did more damage on the ground, however, rushing for 1,574 yards on 184 attempts (8.3-yard average) with 24 rushing touchdowns.
“(Lent) had an outstanding season,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said. “He excelled within the structure of the offense but also had the ability to take over games from time to time, dominating defenses.”
Lent played in 10 of the Hubbers’ 11 games, leading their offense to nearly 33 points in those contests.
Lent was joined on the North all-star team by offensive lineman Keegan Watson, wide receiver Alex Ognen, tight end Brandon Higley and return specialist Ryan Mason.
Ognen and Higley, both seniors, served as Lent’s primary aerial targets. Ognen caught 24 passes for 456 yards and 11 touchdowns while Higley hauled in 19 receptions for 276 yards and four TDs. Mason, a sophomore, accounted for 357 yards from scrimmage between rushing and receiving.
WHILE LENT and company put points on the board for the Hubbers, Cooney led a defensive unit that allowed just over 12 points per game. The senior linebacker finished with 106 total tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions.
“(Cooney) was the backbone of our defense,” Jack said. “His natural instinct, combined with his preparation, made him a sideline to sideline tackler and playmaker all season.”
Cooney was joined on the defense by three teammates: Junior linebacker Ryan Pelchy, sophomore defensive lineman Cole Szuba and junior cornerback Aiden McKean.
Smethport finished 4-1 in the division, its lone loss coming at Coudersport without Lent. Port Allegany finished second at 3-1, while Coudersport (3-2), Cameron County (2-3), Otto-Eldred (2-3) and Sheffield (0-4) rounded out the division.
Cameron County was perhaps the biggest surprise in District 9, finishing 5-5 overall while making its first postseason appearance since 2010.
The Red Raiders entered the 2021 season having lost 20 games in a row and 36 of 39 dating back to 2017. The program suddenly turned things around this year, however, upsetting Coudy in Week 0 before establishing itself as a legitimate contender.
Ryan Neyman, third-year head coach at CC, was named the North’s Coach of the Year.
“Building a program, it feels great to be respected by your peers,” Neyman said. “It’s a reflection of the work ethic and dedication of the kids and my assistant coaches that really transformed our year.”
THE RED Raiders earned three all-star nods as senior offensive lineman Taylor Geitner, senior running back Dylan Rieder and senior cornerback Devin Fowler were each selected. The experience of his players and coaching staff, Neyman said, helped fuel the team’s large step forward.
“We weren’t green horns anymore; we’d been around and learned from our mistakes the last two seasons,” Neyman said. “We played to our strengths; we didn’t try to be fancy with anything. The neat thing about our core group was the versatility. They may have practiced one position the majority of the season, but when we needed somebody … we were able to still put kids in positions to be successful.’
Port Allegany checked in with five all-star selections of its own.
Sophomore offensive lineman Miska Young, junior wide receiver/slot back Noah Archer and junior fullback Blaine Moses were each selected on offense while freshman defensive lineman Carson Neely and junior safety Drew Evens were each selected on defense. Young was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Coudy boasted five offensive selections — senior lineman Dylan Burdick, junior wide receiver James Culvey, junior fullback Xander Brown, sophomore punter Gavyn Ayers and sophomore placekicker Dylan Howard. The Falcons added two selections on defense in senior linebacker Dylan Hazjus and junior defensive end Kyle Dunn.
Otto-Eldred’s Jacob Coffman was named the North’s Defensive Lineman of the Year. The senior also made the squad as an offensive lineman, while being joined by senior running back Ryan Love, junior linebacker Isaac Shaw and freshman safety Manning Splain.
Sheffield’s lone selection on the North all-star team was senior defensive lineman Aiden Hulings.
Elk County Catholic’s Joe Tettis, a junior tight end, got the lone nod for the Crusaders on a deep Small School South Division all-star team.